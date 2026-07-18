Dominica’s Champagne Beach Tourist Reception Facility Reaches 35% Completion

The XCD$1.81 million project at Pointe Michel will provide improved visitor amenities, regulated vending spaces and enhanced tourism infrastructure while supporting sustainable tourism and local businesses.

Dominica: Construction is continuing on Champagne Beach Tourist Reception Facility as 35% of work is completed as of June 2026.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, more than 35% of the construction that is currently going on in Dominica’s Champagne Beach is completed. The officials highlighted the key works that have been completed till now. They mentioned that site mobilisation, clearing and hoarding have been done.

And the staircase that existed on the site before was demolished. The secondary visitor access was constructed while the excavation and foundation works were completed. The ministry also highlighted that along with all this work, basement walls were erected, an external ramp was constructed and excavation was done to accommodate the retaining wall. Slabbing and supporting columns for the middle were made.

With all these works combined, overall 35% of the construction process has been completed as of June 2026.

The construction is continuing at a good pace as the ground floor slab framework is going on along with plumbing and electrical first fixes. Septic tank construction, main retaining wall construction, and access ramp from the road to the beach are also continuing.

Champagne Beach Tourist Reception Facility is designed to complement the site’s natural environment, create opportunities for local businesses, and support sustainable tourism development, the Ministry of Tourism highlighted.

The Champagne Beach Tourist Reception Facility in Pointe Michel, Dominica, is a modern XCD $1.81 million project that is funded by the government and the CARICOM Development Fund.

The upgraded facility is structured to provide an organised and eco-friendly environment for both tourists and local vendors.

Features of Tourism Reception Facility:

features regulated vending units and a welcoming reception area to improve site management.

It would have modern changing rooms, lockers, washrooms, and designated spa services

There would be open-level dining, restaurants and bar spaces, along with outdoor green spaces designed by Nuvision Architecture to complement the local environment.

Enhanced viewing galleries and look-out points will be built to take advantage of the geothermal underwater features.

Before the facility is operational, visitors currently pay a nominal entrance fee and can rent sunbeds or snorkel/dive gear from temporary shacks near the shoreline.