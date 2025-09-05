PM Roosevelt Skerrit welcomes Spain’s Ambassador to Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit welcomed the Ambassador of Spain to the Commonwealth of Dominica, José María Fernández López de Turiso on Thursday. The visit marked the long-standing partnership between the two countries, aiming to further strengthen their diplomatic ties.

He said that the partnership was established in 1980 and noted, “I welcomed him to Dominica and expressed appreciation for Spain’s long-standing partnership dating back to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1980. I underscored Dominica’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of tourism, education and trade facilitation.”

Ambassador Fernández López de Turiso also extended greetings to the country for their growth over the years. He also conveyed greetings from King Felipe VI and the Government of Spain.

He pledged Spain’s continued support for Dominica’s development priorities and said that the partnership will enhance their diplomatic ties. Ambassador also showcased keen interest of Spain in expanding collaboration with Dominica in specific fields such as education and tourism.

The new Ambassador of Spain, Jose Maria Fernandez Lopez de Turiso has officially presented his credentials to President Sylvanie Burton. The ceremony took place at the State House which also marked the start of his diplomatic tenure.

Both the leaders have expressed commitment to strengthen ties in different areas such as trade, culture exchange and sustainable development. It is aimed at providing a new landscape of collaboration and trade partnership between the two countries.

