Barbados welcomes inaugural flight of Conviasa Airbus A340

Barbados: The Conviasa Airbus A340 has landed in Barbados for the first time on Saturday, providing inaugural flight from Venezuela. The Airbus A340-200 aircraft will have the capacity of 250 passengers and form a large part of the Conviasa.

The Airbus has a larger capacity than the current Embraer 190 aircraft that has been regularly operating on the route. It is also aimed at enhancing the experience of the tourists with a new fleet of aircraft which will also be helpful in promoting the air connectivity on the route.

The flight featured Aquinas Clarke, Ambassador of Barbados to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela who attended the celebration at the airport for the arriving of the inaugural flights. The government welcomed the delegation and showcased the cultural offerings of the country with musical performances and the voices of the steelpan.

The delegation also included participants from the ongoing Venetur/Conviasa Fam trip who visited Barbados. The brief exchange of gifts also occurred between representatives from Barbados and the crew of VO 3702 as they gave a token of appreciation to each other for the special and inaugural flight. It will also enhance the partnership between Barbados and Venezuela.

Barbados is one of the ideal destinations for tourism in the Caribbean, with its natural landscape and other wonders. The government officials who welcomed the delegation included Martha Gabriela Ortega Peraza, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Bridgetown, César Benedetti, First Secretary Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Bridgetown, Corey Garrett, Director of Latin America at BTMI, and Fernando Azuaje, Station Chief BGI at Conviasa.

The delegation that participated in the group will include Estefanía Lattasa, Senior Clerk at the Barbados Embassy to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Anderson Bonillas, Marketing Manager at Conviasa and Katherine Álvarez, Analyst at Conviasa.

The flights are aimed at promoting tourism growth and other cultural offerings of Barbados.

