Keith Mitchell calls for independent investigation into Neilon Franklyn’s death

The former prime minister praised Franklyn as a young man of immense promise, noting his appointment to the Senate under his guidance in the New National Party.

Grenada: Former Prime Minister and Chairman of New National Party, Keith Mitchell has publicly called for an independent investigation into the death of former senator Neilon Franklyn, who is said to be died by the consumption of a lethal substance.

In the statement shared by the former prime minister on his social media, Franklyn was referred to as a young man of immense promise, who under his guidance was appointed to the senate in the New National Party.

Neilon was not only a colleague but also part of my extended family circle, and his loss is felt profoundly, he stated.

He further emphasized that the confirmation that Franklyn died from the consumption of lethal substance has further created suspicion on his death highlighting the situation as ‘alarming and unacceptable.’ He then called out the Government of Grenada to immediately launch a thorough and independent investigation into the case

The confirmation that his death resulted from the consumption of a lethal substance is both alarming and unacceptable. In light of this, I call on the Government of Grenada to immediately commission a thorough and independent investigation conducted by a credible agency outside of our jurisdiction so that the circumstances of this tragedy can be fully uncovered, he mentioned.

The confirmation over Neilon Franklyn’s death by a lethal substance was made by Trinidadian pathologist Hubert Daisley who stated that Franklyn was given an antifreeze toxic coolant which is commonly used in vehicles. According to the examination performed by him, the lethal substance was found inside of his organs.

The samples of the same were taken by Daisley to Trinidad to further perform an investigation over them. It is being also said that the toxic substance said to be ethylene glycol was given to Daisley mixed in a drink, however no confirmation has been made over it yet.