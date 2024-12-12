Study Reveals: Cooking Oils Can Cause Colon Cancer

The study over the potential effects of cooking oils was conducted by a US based government funded organization, and doctors are then suggesting people to limit their oil intake.

A recent study has revealed that cooking oils in kitchens could be linked to potential rise in Colon Cancer in youths.

According to the study, seed oils including Sunflower oil, Grapeseed oil, Canola oil and Corn Oil are most linked with an increase in cancer.

The study was compiled by observing over 80 individuals suffering from Colon Cancer which revealed that all of them had high levels of bioactive lipids, which are a product released from breakdown of seed oils.

Can Bioactive Lipids in Cooking Oils Lead to Cancer

Bioactive lipids are specific molecules that can affect cell function and regulate cell metabolism. These bioactive biomolecules play a crucial role in maintaining cellular function and processes.

These include signaling each cell in an organism's body, by binding with specific receptors to implement the effects. Through this, they help maintain body’s internal balance and also aid in immune regulation.

While presence of Biolipids play a crucial role in human bodies, their excess can have severe effects on the body.

Seed oils as they often contain abundance of such molecules, which sometimes lead to an increase in Cancer cases.

The molecules often control and proliferate tumor cells, ultimately increasing the chances of their survival and ultimately spreading the cancer. As bioactive lipids have been responsible for cellular function, they often manipulate normal functioning during cancerous conditions leading to inflammation, and reduced immunity.

Some types of Bioactive lipids which are involved in cancer include Lysophosphatidic Acid (LPAs), and Sphingosine-1-Phosphate (S1P).

However, this is known that seed oils often lead to accumulation of fats in bodies, the revelation of its link with cancer has further strengthened the fact to minimize the consumption of these oils and follow healthier alternatives.