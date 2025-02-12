Film Focus Nevis launched to nurture local talent

Nevis: Film Focus Nevis will be launched to provide a platform for local, regional and international talents to explore their careers in films. Premier Mark Brantley shared an update and stated that the initiative will promote the offerings and magnificent landscape of the island nation.

Under the initiative, the spotlight will be placed on the local and global stories where new talent will be given a chance to explore opportunities in different fields. The fields such as “Directors”, “Film Editors”, “Cameraman,” “Lightman”, “Makeup Artistes,” “Stuntman,” “DOPs,” “Spot man,” “Actors,” “Actress”, “Story Writers,” “Dialogue Writers,” “Lyricists,” “Music Composers,” “Choreographer,” will provide enhanced employment opportunities to the locals across Nevis.

Film Focus Nevis partners with Nevis Film Commission and Movies

The Film Focus Nevis will be launched with the partnership between Nevis Film Commission and Movies at NEPAC. The project is aimed at nurturing home-grown talent and local artistes who are seeking opportunities in films. It will also promote Nevis as a film destination with full support from the key cultural sponsors.

Launch ceremony

The launch ceremony was held on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 4:30 pm at NEPAC in the presence of the special guest including Co-Executive Producer Lulaine Childs. The Madan Sara, which is a Etant Dupain Film, is on the forefront of the battle for a more robust and inclusive economy across the Caribbean.

Under the project, the local, regional and international films can get the chance to show their stories on various subject matters. At the same time, it will also help in providing a platform to the local talent that will enhance the screening of the stories that are created by the local artistes.

As per the authorities, a total of seven movies that have been made in Nevis are yet to be screened and the Film Focus Nevis can offer a chance to screen those films across the globe. This will enhance the presence of the island nation and create new economic opportunities for the locals.