Loubiere to Bagatelle Road rehabilitation to commence in Jan 2025

Roseau, Dominica: Work on the Loubiere to Bagatelle Road is nearing commencement in Dominica as the mobilization of heavy equipment, materials is underway. The project is scheduled to start in January 2025.

The project is expected to upgrade the main road which is the primary link between Roseau and Southern Communities of Bellevue Chopin, Grand Bay, and Bagatelle. The road is about 10.4 kilometre and the construction is expected to cost around 116 million dollars.

The project is related to the vision of the government of Dominica and the road will be constructed with the resilience approach. Parliamentary Representative of Petite Savannne Julan Defoe noted, “As we have seen for other previous projects, resilience is not cheap, so we rather put all of the efforts to make it sustainable and constructive for the people in Dominica.”

The road project is also intended to enhance the driving experience for the people from the south and also for commerce activities. The rehabilitation works will include the improvement and replacement of a number of structurally unsound bridges which are critical to the integrity of the road network.

The project will provide critical access to social and economic activities for these communities in Dominica. Julan Defoe noted that the construction of the road will not enhance driving but increase tourism activity in the area as Dominica invested in boosting the tourism product.

He added that these things can change and improve the road infrastructure and network, and Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also mentioned that building roads will open and create new opportunities.

The project could also bring tourism to the South as the area does not have major hotel facilities, but the road network can enhance or encourage investors to take on that challenge and find a suitable area in the south where they can invest.

There are many opportunities, but most likely it is for the engagement of the young people who are searching for jobs. Defoe added, “It is one of my preferred benefit that will come out of the project.”

The project will also include drainage sloe stability, retaining walls and improved road alignment for the increased safety of the road users. They will also be the replacement of four existing bridges including the construction of one new bridge and the removal and construction of several culls.

The road will be constructed to the international standards of three star rating, indicating that the safety features on the road will be given immense consideration.