Dominica: East Coast Road Project expected to be completed by June 2025

Roseau, Dominica: The East Coast Road Project in Dominica is expected to be completed by June 2025 as around 90% of the work in the Lot 1 and Lot 2 is already done. EC$235M has been allocated for the construction of the road by signing the contract with the contractor, Sotradom.

The project is funded by the government of Dominica and the World Bank under the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project. It includes the construction of the 43.3 km roads from Bois Diable to Hatton Garden for the Kalinago territory. The road includes stability, construction of bridges, culverts and roads.

In Lot 1, the road from Bois Diable to Castle Bruce is being constructed, which is near completion as 95% of the work has been done. The road is six miles, aiming to enhance the road connectivity in the community.

The road from Castle Bruce to Hatton Garden is added into Lot 2 which is 12 miles and is near completion as 88% of the work is done. As per the Minister of Agriculture of Dominica, the road is aimed at enhancing the local farmers by providing them with greater connectivity and chance to transport their material from one place to another efficiently.

The work on the installation of guardrails and signage will be commenced in January 2025 on the road from Bois Diable to Castle Bruce.

Project Scope in Lot 1

In the Lot 1, the excavation and the widening of the road is underway in Dominica, aiming to improve the surface and road efficiency. The Asphalt Surfacing will also be added to the work in Lot 1 and the work on the 15 retaining walls is also underway.

Besides this, the work on Lot 1 road will also include 74 culverts, 2 bridges and 2 bus stops.

Project Scope in Lot 2

According to the government of Dominica, the Lot 2 will include the excavation of the material and the widening of the road. The Asphalt Surfacing is also included with the construction of the 35 retaining walls.

It will also include 94 culverts, three bridges and 15 bus stops.