One suspect arrested in alleged murder case of Antiguan MP Asot Michael

Antigua and Barbuda: A young man has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a Member of Parliament for St Peters Asot Michael. According to the early reports, the arrest was made on Tuesday as the investigation was launched by the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

However, the identity of the young man has not yet been confirmed by the police officials as the probe is underway to find the reason for the killing. As per some reports, the homicide is being suspected to be related to the fact that Politician Asot Michael was found dead Tuesday morning at his Dry Hill residence with a fatal stab wound to the chest and other injuries.

Notably, the incident marked the 11th murder in Antigua and Barbuda, as further details are yet to be announced by the police officials. Police officials are now investigating the house of the politician, and the area was sealed due to the tragic incident. After receiving the news, people gathered outside his house and paid their condolences to the leader for his service.

Born on December 21, 1969, in Guadeloupe, Asot Michael had also served as a minister under Prime Minister Gaston Browne. In the January 2023 election, he left the Labour Party and decided to contest the elections independently and was elected from St Peters. The reason behind his death has not yet been revealed by the officials in Police and the government.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne extended condolences over the death of his colleague Asot Michael and stated that it is a profound loss to his family, friends and the people of St Peters. He also lauded him for his great leadership and the service to the nation.

PM Browne outlined that Asot Michael visited his office just last week when they discussed several matters of concern and shared commitment towards the betterment of Antigua and Barbuda. He also condemned the tragic incident and noted that the government will provide all necessary resources to the Royal Police Force for thorough investigation into the matter.

However, the death of the renowned politician has also sparked concerns about the safety and security efforts in Antigua and Barbuda, making people raise questions on the law enforcement. People also criticized the government as it was the 11th murder, and the homicide is being suspected by the police officials.

Early reports did not determine anything yet, but the investigation has started and the man who was arrested will be probed in the police custody.

