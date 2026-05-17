Dominica records 10% rise in stayover arrivals in first quarter of 2026

Dominica’s stayover arrivals rose 10% in the first quarter of 2026, marking continued growth as the island attracts more visitors for nature, adventure and wellness tourism.

Roseau: Dominica recorded a 10% increase in stayover arrivals in the first quarter of 2026. Director of Tourism Marva Williams said the growth began in 2025 and is expected to continue through 2026, following a 15% rise in total visitor arrivals last year.

Speaking at the CHTA Marketplace 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda, Williams outlined that Dominica welcomed 496,635 tourists in 2025, marking continued growth in both stayover and cruise arrivals. It is 15% growth from the same period of 2024 as the country welcomed 432,989 arrivals.

In addition, cruise tourism grew as Dominica welcomed 409,761 cruise visitors between October 2025 and April 2026. It represented a 23% hike over the previous cruise season and even from the island’s strongest cruise performance since the 2010/2011 season.

A 19% hike has also been recorded in stayover arrivals, surpassing 2019 levels as around 99,846 visitors have arrived and stayed in 2025.

Following consecutive years of growth, Dominica has been recognized as one of the Caribbean’s strongest performing and fastest evolving destinations at the event. It has represented a 22% year-over-year growth driven by increasing demand for nature and adventure travel.

Williams explained that Dominica is entering one of the most transformative periods in tourism development as the country is seeing strong visitor growth, major investment in national infrastructure and increasing global interest in wellness and meaningful experiences.

She added that the “Nature of Love” campaign has positioned the country as one of the great destinations for romance, wellness, adventure and meaningful connection through nature-based travel experiences.

Williams also extended an invitation to the travellers to “Summer the Nature Island Way” where they can experience hiking trails, diving, wellness offerings and family-friendly adventures throughout the summer season.

She also talked about the major projects that are going in the country, including geothermal energy, Dominica Cable which is going to be world’s longest monocable car and other projects. She said that these projects have enhanced the position of the country.

She also highlighted on the establishment of the world’s first Sperm Whale Reserve and said that it will ultimately lead to the growth of the marine and hospitality sector of Dominica.

As Dominica continues to expand its tourism product, the destination remains focused on sustainable development, climate resilience and community-centered tourism experiences. These things will support long-term economic growth while preserving the island’s natural environment and cultural identity.