3.6 magnitude Earthquake hits Dominica, Guadeloupe and Martinique

As per the report shared by the UWI Seismic Research Centre the earthquake occurred during 1:31 am on 16th June local time at a depth of 19km. The tremors from this earthquake were felt by the residents across these countries with Dominicans reporting the most severe shakes.

According to the information, the earthquake occurred approximately 81 km Northeast of Dominica, 88km Southeast of Martinique, and 137 km North of Martinique. While the earthquake occurred midnight, there are no reports of any damage from the natural calamity.

Notably, the Caribbean had been quiet from a while with no earthquakes reported in any country since last 10 days, which is a rare scenario as Caribbean islands are much prone to such incidents.

Before 6th June, the Caribbean islands faced regular earthquakes across different countries which had created a havoc among citizens. This is because during the active hurricane season, sometimes even minute earthquakes could lead to destructive tsunamis.