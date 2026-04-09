Barbados to invest $5m in social programmes: PM Mottley

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Mottley officially declared that the government will fund a total of Five million dollars to strengthen social programmes across the nation. This announcement was made when this declaration was made by the Prime Minister during the opening ceremony of the Young People’s Village at Holders Hill over the weekend.

This will be a major step in the investment towards the people of Barbados. A sum of five million dollars have been kept aside for the faith based and community organizations to develop programs aimed at supporting young people, families and vulnerable groups.

The main reason for the government to allocate this huge sum towards the faith based and community organizations as well as churches in Barbados is majorly to help them come up with the programs which can in turn help the young people in the country to be properly anchored.

This fund will enable the people to travel anywhere to enable them to protect their community which is less than three hundred thousand people as compared to over eight billion people in the whole world.

PM Mia Mottley stated, “If we don't understand context, we then get into all kinds of unfortunate conversations with entitlement that will only be the precursor to a fall.”

The Prime Minister further highlighted the ongoing development of various facilities such as Sterling. At Sterling the efforts are in progress to modernise services along with expanding care.

PM Mia Mottley mentioned, “At Sterling, we've taken the first steps of really making partnership and intergenerational dialogue possible because we're building now on that site as well [which] is [a] senior citizens Village, because we believe that while yes, we had to do the big geriatric hospital, that's not the only part of the solution to deal with elderly care in this country.”

The Prime Minister has also mentioned about the government’s plans which are in progress and are expanding on similar models across the island. All these plans also concern creating a village style community which will help and support the youth and elderly people.

Contrastingly, PM Mottley also showed her concerns regarding the critical condition of the partnerships, specifically in times when the government needed them.