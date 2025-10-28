Vince Henderson calls for global collaboration, joint action for resilience through solar energy

Minister Henderson emphasized the urgent need for global powers to initiate discussions and develop strategic energy and climate policies to address the impact of climate change on Small Island Developing States.

Roseau, Dominica: Vince Henderson, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Dominica participated in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly on Tuesday. He talked about the resilience and the significance of modern solar infrastructure on the third day of the event, emphasizing the recent impact of Hurricane Melissa across the Caribbean.

Minister Vince Henderson further addressed climate change and its impact on the small island developing states. He said that the global powers must initiate talks on the issue and work for strategic energy and climate policies.

He also expressed gratitude to the Director General of the ISA Ashish Khanna and added that the platforms like ISA could bring attention towards the conditions of the SIDS. He further emphasized the procurement of equipment for solar PV and added that the installation of such programmes could help in mitigating the prevalence of carbon footprints.

“We do hope that this initiative, in addition to assisting in joint procurement of equipment for solar PV, will also bring greater focus through the Star SIDS programmes and centres to study the impacts of hurricanes, in particular on the installation of solar PV, as we speak and as we meet here today,” he said.

In the event, he also talked about Hurricane Melissa and added that the natural calamity is expected to make landfall in Jamaica. He said that the Caribbean region is vulnerable to such threats and they hope that an event like this could bring greater focus on building resilience from solar distributive generation as well as installations that can withstand the impact of storms and hurricanes.

Minister Henderson also talked about the significance of the regional collaboration and partnerships that could build resilience in the region. He urged for global partnership and joint action, noting that knowledge-sharing and equitable investment can help in building resilience countries.

He also spoke about the significance of the transition of the countries towards renewable energy.