Dominica's Geothermal Energy Plant set for completion in December 2025, PM Skerrit announces

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit last week shared updates on the progress of his country’s much-anticipated geothermal energy plant in Dominica. The project, which will have a capacity to produce 10MW of power, is located in Laudat in Roseau Valley and is expected to be completed in December 2025.

“Exciting progress on Dominica’s Geothermal Energy Plant! We are moving closer to delivering clean, sustainable and affordable energy to our people,” PM Skerrit posted on February 28, his second on the project in three days. “This project means energy independence, lower electricity costs and a greener future for all Dominicans.”

Like many other Caribbean nations which are looking for alternative sources of energy to reduce their dependence on imported fossil fuel which makes their electricity expensive and puts them at the mercy of global uncertainties and shocks, Dominica has also been eyeing geothermal energy as new greener and cheaper sources to secure energy security.

Dominica has huge geothermal energy potential linked to its volcanic origin. Estimates suggest that the country’s geothermal potential could supply electricity up to 50 times the current peak demand (including households and businesses) of around 18MW.

It will not only reduce the cost of producing electricity in the country but also curb the sector’s carbon emissions. Currently, nearly three-quarters of Dominica’s electricity is generated by diesel since it is predominantly dependent on fossil fuels.

Renewable Energy Minister Henderson gives updates

PM Skerrit also posted a video in his latest updates on the video in which Vince Henderson, Dominica’s Renewable Energy Minister, was seen speaking about the project from the site. Confirming that most of the equipment required to build the plant have reached the site, he said, “We have seen the installation of the cooling system which is a huge radiator type system with cooling towers that have been installed. The construction of the metal frame took place a few weeks ago and we have seen the installation of the heavy heaviest part of the entire power plant. We have also seen the preparation for the placement of the turbines.”

The minister said work was on the track to meet the project’s completion deadline which is next December.

Ormat Technologies official speaks

Amir Junger, project manager of Ormat Technologies Inc., an American company which has the responsibility for the development of the project along with its subsidiaries, was also seen speaking on the video. He also described the various work which is taking place at the project site, including assembly of the fan rings and the foundation work, which is happening despite rain.

He said the plan is to have the COB (Closure of Business) on December 25, 2025. Regular monitoring of the progress was taking place and prior plans were kept ready, he added.

The Dominica government made an agreement with Ormat Technologies in December 2023 to finance, construct, operate and maintain the geothermal energy plant. The deal was signed on the margins of COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Officials of Dominica Electricity Services (DOMLEC) were also present on the occasion. Henderson signed the agreement on behalf of the Dominican government.

Under the agreement, Ormat Technologies will finance the construction of the plant and operate and maintain the power plant and geothermal wells for 25 years. The government, on the other hand, will maintain ownership of the wells, lands and other assets in which it has invested. The power plant and other assets acquired during the life of the agreement will be transferred to the government at the end of the contracted period.