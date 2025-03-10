Netizens hail Mark Carney as the Right Choice to lead Canada's economic future

Carney was named the successor of Trudeau, after the members of the Liberal Party had a voting session on Sunday.

Mark Carney has been announced as the next leader of the ruling Liberal Party, and the new Prime Minister of Canada after Justin Trudeau’s resignation. The 59-year-old Harvard graduate and a central banker who has never held office before, has been highly lauded by netizens, who hail him as a ‘Good Choice’ for nation.

Following this voting session, Carney has been immediately assigned position as the leader of the Liberal Party, however he will remain the Prime Minister for an undisclosed period.

Carney’s controversy with Donald Trump

Carney has entered controversy back when he passed statement against US current President Donald Trump, comparing him to Harry Potter Villian Voldemort. Carney after being announced the next Prime Minister, made another controversial statement indirectly towards USA.

“Dark, Dark days brought on by a country we can no longer trust,” Carney said. He added that they will be doing the same what America is doing to them until they show them some respect.

"New threats demand new ideas and a new plan. He is attacking Canadian families, workers and businesses and we cannot let him succeed and we won’t,” Carney stated.

Netizens react on Carney’s crowning as new leader of Liberal Party

Notably, Carney has been immensely lauded by netizens and has received widespread recognition and congratulations for being announced as the new Prime Minister of Canada. Netizens specifically appreciate him for his confident and righteous decisions focused on the nation’s growth.

A user named Himal Paudel wrote on Facebook, “Absolutely, Prime Minister! Unity is our strength, and with your leadership, Canada is set for a brighter future. Excited to see your vision in action—let’s make history together!”

Another user Carrie Renshaw wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS, MARK CARNEY! You are the right person for the job! Your speech was spot on, and I thoroughly enjoyed listening to you.”

“Congratulations to the next PM of Canada. I am thrilled with this outcome and am feeling very hopeful after your speech tonight,” wrote Adrienne Ashworth on Facebook.