St. Kitts and Nevis launches Digital Insurance Card for 8,500 public servants

The new National Caribbean Insurance WellCare digital system allows public servants and eligible dependants to access healthcare services without upfront payments, with only co-payments required at point of service.

St. Kitts and Nevis: A New Digital Insurance Card System has been officially launched in St. Kitts and Nevis to deliver healthcare benefits to 8,500 public servants. The card will provide healthcare assistance to all insured government employees and eligible dependents without paying the full cost upfront.

All the eligible dependents will also not be required to submit reimbursement forms due to this Digital Insurance Card. On the other hand, the members who have the new National Caribbean Insurance (NCI) WellCare Digital Insurance Card will be required to pay only the co-payment at the point service.

The modernized system represents a major step forward in improving healthcare access, reducing administrative burdens, and enhancing the overall experience for public sector workers and their families.

Participating providers are currently available in St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla, with additional providers expected to join the network as the programme expands.

The launch reflects the Government’s continued commitment to digital transformation, improved public services, and the well-being of its people.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew spoke about the insurance card and added, “Women healthcare is a human right that healthcare should not be a privilege, a privilege of the few and well endowed, but this should be a human right to that extent.”

He added that the vision is how they can make healthcare accessible and affordable to the people here in St. Kitts and Nevis.

He noted, “Civil Servants and other people had to go to the lab, then they probably had to go do an x-ray or what we call an image? Where is x-ray Citizen MRI or what it might be? And then some of them might have had to go on to further their treatment for whatever they were hiring for.“

PM Drew added that it is the idea that all of the people in St. Kitts and Nevis must have access to healthcare, a country that takes care of its people is a country that is worth itself.