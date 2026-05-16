Trinidad and Tobago Placed Under Yellow High Wind Alert Amid Tropical Wave

Forecasters warned that gusts exceeding 55 km/h could affect eastern and elevated areas of Trinidad and Tobago as breezy conditions, Saharan dust and isolated heavy showers continue.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Yellow Level High Wind Alert has been issued for Trinidad and Tobago as the country is experiencing the effects of a weak tropical wave. As per the met department, the wave is bringing breezy to windy conditions and heavy showers and the weather is expected to experience isolated heavy showers.

Day time is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, breezy to windy, with moderate to at times high concentrations of Saharan dust. Fair to partly cloudy at times with brief showers over varying areas.

Brief showers over varying areas and a medium chance for a moderate to heavy shower in some areas. Yellow level is in effect and NB Saharan dust concentration is expected to be moderate to at times high. Sensitive persons are advised to take necessary precautions.

Fair, hazy and breezy to windy weather conditions are expected for Trinidad and Tobago as the situation will become partly cloudy at times with light to moderate showers over varying areas.

Conditions are also expected to become cloudy at times during the afternoon with light to moderate showers in some areas and a medium chance for a heavy shower or isolated thunderstorm to develop.

Current breezy to windy conditions are expected to intensify over the next 24 to 36 hours, with a high (70%) potential for gusts exceeding 55 km/h, especially in the vicinity of showers. These conditions are expected to be more pronounced along eastern areas and along elevated terrain.

These gusts may be brief but strong enough to displace unsecured roofs, loose outdoor items and can break tree branches. Sea conditions are also expected to become agitated and may disrupt marine activities.

Trinidad and Tobago Met services added that variable cloud cover with periods of showers which is likely to become more frequent after midday. There is also a medium which has a 40% chance of isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms.