PM Terrance Drew praises Minister Samal Duggins for Kim Collins Stadium upgrade

PM Terrance Drew praised Minister Samal Duggins for leading the successful rehabilitation of the Kim Collins National Athletic Stadium.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-04-13 12:34:50

Upgrades underway at Kim Collins National Athletic Stadium in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis,  Dr Terrance Drew extended his gratitude towards the Minister of Sports and Creative Economy, Samal Duggins for his dedication to the successful rehabilitation of the Kim Collins National Athletic Stadium. The Prime Minister shared a post on his social media where he attached a video of the new stadium and noted the rehabilitation as ‘important work’.  

Thanks to the Labour Administration, Hon. Samal Duggins, and his team for this significant and important work,” the Prime Minister wrote.  

The Minister of Sports also re-shared the Prime Minister's social media post on his story. Earlier, the Foreign Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Denzil Douglas also shared an update on the construction of the Kim Collins stadium through a video on his social media, expressing proud over the development of the nation as he proudly wrote, “The Kim Collins Athletic Stadium.”  

When was construction of Kim Collins stadium started? 

The rehabilitation work for the Kim Collins National Athletic Stadium notably started in St Kitts and Nevis in 2023, with some initial works that were completed in the same year. However, the next year, the sports ministry decided to carry out an enhanced upgrade and carried out the same in phase manner.  

In the first phase of its construction, a brand-new synthetic track was layered, and in the second phase the stadium will see an infrastructural development. While the synthetic track has been laid, the stadium is not going under infrastructural development which is expected to be completed soon. 

Minister Konris Maynard highlights importance of the project  

The improvement of the sports facility is considered as one of the most important investments by the administration, with almost every member involved in it. Approximately two months ago, the Minister of Public, Konris Maynard works also expressed his delight over the construction of the sports facility and noted that he is excited to see how the project turns beneficial for athletes across St Kitts and Nevis.  

I am pleased with the progress made so far on the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium upgrades. This project, which includes a brand-new synthetic track and stadium rehabilitation, represents a significant investment in the future of sports in our Federation. I look forward to seeing how these improvements will elevate athletics, inspire our athletes, and enhance the overall sporting experience in St. Kitts & Nevis,” he wrote.  

According to the authorities, the Kim Collins stadium will provide a world class opportunity for athletes to perform and practice in order to train themselves and accomplish their dreams. The construction is expected to align perfectly with what athletes have dreamt of and ensure that it meets all the guidelines set by the World Athletics regulations.  

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

The police department of Trinidad and Tobago held and charged a male suspect for a murder case in Rio Claro (PC - Facebook)
News

Trinidad: Rio Claro man under trial for murder of retired school principa...

2025-04-13 12:34:50

Trinidad: Father and 5-year-old gunned down in brutal attack
News

Trinidad: Father and 5-year-old gunned down in brutal attack

2025-04-13 12:34:50

Police recovers two stolen vehicles of Invaders Bay in Trinidad
News

Police recovers two stolen vehicles of Invaders Bay in Trinidad

2025-04-13 12:34:50

New CT scan arrives in St. Kitts, commissioning set for September  
Caribbean

New CT scan arrives in St. Kitts, commissioning set for September  

2025-04-13 12:34:50

Dominica: Finance Minister states economic growth at the 2024/2025 budget address
Dominica

Dominica: Finance Minister highlights economic growth at the 2024/2025 bu...

2025-04-13 12:34:50

Five things you need to know about exclusive Investment Gateway Summit 2024
News

Five things you need to know about exclusive Investment Gateway Summit 20...

2025-04-13 12:34:50

Brazilian military C-98A Grand Caravan aircraft makes crash landing at Suriname
News

Brazilian military C-98A Grand Caravan aircraft makes crash landing at Su...

2025-04-13 12:34:50

Dominica

Dominica: Construction at $2.5 million Bailey Bridge progresses rapidly

2025-04-13 12:34:50