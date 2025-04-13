PM Terrance Drew praises Minister Samal Duggins for Kim Collins Stadium upgrade

St Kitts and Nevis: The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew extended his gratitude towards the Minister of Sports and Creative Economy, Samal Duggins for his dedication to the successful rehabilitation of the Kim Collins National Athletic Stadium. The Prime Minister shared a post on his social media where he attached a video of the new stadium and noted the rehabilitation as ‘important work’.

“Thanks to the Labour Administration, Hon. Samal Duggins, and his team for this significant and important work,” the Prime Minister wrote.

The Minister of Sports also re-shared the Prime Minister's social media post on his story. Earlier, the Foreign Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Denzil Douglas also shared an update on the construction of the Kim Collins stadium through a video on his social media, expressing proud over the development of the nation as he proudly wrote, “The Kim Collins Athletic Stadium.”

When was construction of Kim Collins stadium started?

The rehabilitation work for the Kim Collins National Athletic Stadium notably started in St Kitts and Nevis in 2023, with some initial works that were completed in the same year. However, the next year, the sports ministry decided to carry out an enhanced upgrade and carried out the same in phase manner.

In the first phase of its construction, a brand-new synthetic track was layered, and in the second phase the stadium will see an infrastructural development. While the synthetic track has been laid, the stadium is not going under infrastructural development which is expected to be completed soon.

Minister Konris Maynard highlights importance of the project

The improvement of the sports facility is considered as one of the most important investments by the administration, with almost every member involved in it. Approximately two months ago, the Minister of Public, Konris Maynard works also expressed his delight over the construction of the sports facility and noted that he is excited to see how the project turns beneficial for athletes across St Kitts and Nevis.

“I am pleased with the progress made so far on the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium upgrades. This project, which includes a brand-new synthetic track and stadium rehabilitation, represents a significant investment in the future of sports in our Federation. I look forward to seeing how these improvements will elevate athletics, inspire our athletes, and enhance the overall sporting experience in St. Kitts & Nevis,” he wrote.

According to the authorities, the Kim Collins stadium will provide a world class opportunity for athletes to perform and practice in order to train themselves and accomplish their dreams. The construction is expected to align perfectly with what athletes have dreamt of and ensure that it meets all the guidelines set by the World Athletics regulations.