Saint Lucia Installs Rapid PCR Testing System

Saint Lucia has installed a rapid PCR system under CARPHA, enabling disease detection in under two hours to boost public health response.

Saint Lucia: The government has officially announced the completion of a new rapid PCR testing system in Saint Lucia to drastically reduce response times for infectious disease outbreaks and strengthen the island’s public health response capabilities. This deployment has made Saint Lucia one of ten Caribbean member states to receive new Molbio rapid testing systems under the Pandemic Fund Project.

The announcement regarding the completion of installation and the system's operational readiness was made by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) on May 13, who confirmed that “Saint Lucia is now equipped with a new rapid PCR testing platform which is capable of detecting multiple infectious diseases in under two hours.”

According to the authorities, this new PCR will enhance the island’s health infrastructure and biosafety readiness by detecting any virus in just two hours. They stated that it can detect viruses including COVID-19, influenza, cholera, malaria, HIV, hepatitis, tuberculosis, salmonella, leptospirosis, and rabies.

They further stated that “these systems are also capable of detecting pathogens with pandemic potential, such as Nipah virus and norovirus,” which will be beneficial to reduce the risks in the nation.

According to CARPHA, these devices can deliver highly accurate test results in under two hours, identify a wide variety of viral, bacterial, and infectious pathogens simultaneously, and enables healthcare officials to isolate cases immediately and halt community transmission.

“This device can detect any kind of virus within two hours which allows doctors and health physicians to diagnose patients quickly with a proper medication and isolate them when it pose a high risk.”

They further stated that this installation helps the nations by “eliminating the need to ship patient samples abroad for specialized laboratory validation, by strengthening a border health security and safeguards the island's vital tourism economy.” “It minimizes hospital bottlenecks by quickly ruling out non-critical infections," they emphasised.

Executive Director of CARPHA Lisa Indar, further emphasised that installation of new rapid PCR testing systems have also been completed in Barbados, The Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

At the end she further highlighted the PCR by describing it as a “transformative step” in improving regional laboratory capacity and outbreak preparedness.