UNC’s aims to unlock full economic potential of Cannabis

According to the minifesto, cannabis was decriminalised in Trinidad and Tobago in 2019, allowing possession of up to 30 grams and cultivation of up to four plants.

Trinidad and Tobago: The United National Congress has released a detailed minifesto expressing their aim to expand the cannabis industry as part of agricultural policy. The minifesto outlines the problems in the current system and also sheds light on all the advancements that UNC plans to implement upon victory.

As per the minifesto, Cannabis was decriminalised in Trinidad and Tobago in 2019, by allowing the possession of small amounts of Cannabis (up to 30 gms) and allowing farmers to cultivate up to four plants. The legalization of Cannabis took place under the PNM government, which UNC claims was implemented without all the necessary controls.

UNC stated that there were no legal dispensaries and no consistent monitoring of the quality or the origin of the supply. They added that people are buying drugs either from streets or drug pushers, creating a dangerous and unregulated environment across Trinidad and Tobago.

They further claimed that Cannabis is often illegally or secretly mixed with cocaine and there is no consistency in the THC levels. In response to this UNC said that they will implement all the comprehensive measures to regulate the large-scale cultivation, agro processing and export, which the party claims are essential for unlocking the full potential of the Cannabis industry in Trinidad and Tobago.

While shedding light on the global opportunities that the Cannabis industry provides, UNC stated that the global market is expected to exceed USD $100 billion by 2030, making it one of the best industries to invest in. The United National Congress cited their confidence in the industry and claimed that the nation could utilize this opportunity and stand out among other nations like what it has achieved in Sugarcane and Cocoa farming.

What are the challenges faced by T&T in its Cannabis industry?

As shared by UNC, the cannabis industry is currently facing several challenges across Trinidad and Tobago listed as follows;

Incomplete Regulatory Framework: There is no proper system for commercial cultivation or licensing procedures currently designed by the government. Export Limitations: The export of the drug is currently limited, as the product cultivated doesn’t meet the international standards which requires special compliance. Underdeveloped Agro-Processing Sector: There is no enhanced infrastructure or equipment to enhance the cultivation or turn the Cannabis industry into a value-added product.

UNC envisions the Cannabis industry as a catalyst to economic growth. As outlined in the minifesto UNC claims to be clear in improving the Cannabis industry and uplift farmers, attract more investment opportunities and position Trinidad and Tobago as a leader in the global cannabis market.