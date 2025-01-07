$7M contract signed to construct Kalinago multipurpose Centre, Emergency Shelter

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit stated that the facility is evidence of the government’s efforts towards resilience and enhancement of the Kalinago territory.

Roseau, Dominica: A contract for the construction of the Kalinago multipurpose centre and emergency shelter was signed on Monday (January 6, 2025) in Dominica. The project with contract amounting EC$7 million is aimed at enhancing resilience and well-being of the Kalinago territory.

The facility will serve as the emergency shelter and the hub for community development with an intent to enhance the steps towards environmental sustainability. While referring to the funding, Project Manager Genora Joseh said that the construction of the facility was supported by dedicated grants from the government of Canada through the Community Disaster Risk Reduction Fund.

Amenities in Multipurpose Centre

According to information provided by Project Manager, some of the funding has also been provided by the government of Dominica. Joseh said, “The building will be concrete single storey structure spanning 8,276 sq feet with a capacity of 125 beds. It will provide amenities inclusive of washroom, kitchen, dining space, food and material storage, general offices and emergency operations office, first aid centre, library and computer room.”

At the external end, the structure will be configured to provide for garage, garbage collection area, container drop off and parking lot. Accommodation has also been made for effective running of the centre in times of disaster.

Backup communication, emergency stand back power and diesel generators have also been included in the structure as well as submerged storage tanks with 15,000-gallon capacity.

Additionally, the building will incorporate green design features such as natural ventilation and energy efficient LED lighting with an auxiliary voltage system of up to 18 kilowatts. Rainwater harvesting and central interior garden will be included into the space to improve the environmental conditions in the country.

The safety of the occupants of the structure is paramount due to the building has been equipped with fire detection systems.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit speaks about Kalinago Territory

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit stated that the facility is evidence of the government’s efforts towards resilience and enhancement of the Kalinago territory.

“It is part of our resilience agenda, ensuring that not only the country as a whole becomes resilience, but all communities, households become resilience so that we can withstand the impact of the climate change,” PM Skerrit noted.

He asserted that the whole concept of the construction of the multipurpose emergency centres across Dominica is to ensure that in times of hurricanes and natural disasters, schools and churches were used as shelters, but after building the facility it will not be required.

PM Skerrit added that any disaster will not stop children getting back to school as soon as possible after the passage. “This is what our resilience agenda is meant to do.”

Criticising the global world for ignoring the climate challenge, PM Skerrit added that they are the high emitters of the carbon footprints, but they’re not doing anything to address the issue, hence, the government decided to do things to mitigate the impact of the climate change.

“The vision which I exposed at the United Nations General Assembly in 2017, a few days after the hurricane in Dominica, was to do that very thing. But it does not only look at infrastructure, but it also looks at our legislation, it looks at our fiscal policies, it looks at our debt management, it looks at our health system, it looks at our education system. It is a comprehensive national plan,” PM Skerrit cited.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Representative of Salybia constituency, Cozier Friederick said that when complete, the shelter will serve as the residence in several ways. “It will provide an immediate shelter and safety to the resident who will displace due to the natural calamity.”

He added that it is important to understand that the facility will serve as the foundation for the long-term recovery.

Minister of Finance, Dr Irving McIntyre also spoke about the benefits of the facility and noted that it will mark as the path to achieve the resilience goals of Dominica. He added that the project will contribute substantially towards attaining the country’s climate resilience and recovery target, aiming to strengthen the response of the communities against climate change.

“We know that climate change is a grave danger, and the government has been making efforts for economic revival by adopting robust climate adaptation and disaster management strategies. This project is yet another significant addition to the national portfolio of major capital projects being executed to build resilience in Kalinago territory.”