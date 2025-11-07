Dominica commissions Emergency Operating Theatre, PM Skerrit calls health a right

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the opening and added that the facility is an investment in people for consistent healthcare services.

Roseau, Dominica: A newly constructed accident and emergency operating theatre has officially been commissioned at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital on Thursday (November 6, 2025). The facility has been made with a collaboration between the government and the Maria Holder Memorial Trust, aiming to offer quality healthcare to the citizens.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the opening and added that the facility is an investment in people for consistent healthcare services. He added, “It is an investment in people in our right to quality healthcare and in our ability as a nation to respond quickly and consistently in healthcare emergencies.”

He further extended gratitude to the Maria Holder Memorial Trust for their assistance and added that the trust has been a reliable partner with our country since 2015. PM Skerrit appreciated their long-standing support through difficult times and assisting the country in their vision of building a stronger and more resilient nation.

Prime Minister Dr Skerrit added that the project is expected to significantly enhance the way of delivering urgent medical care in Dominica. He said that the trust has recognized both the importance of the project and the government’s vision for emergency services.

PM Skerrit further elaborated additional benefits of the emergency operating theatre and said that this facility should bring tangible benefits for the people of Dominica who need urgent healthcare services.

Benefits of the facility

The first benefit is related to emergency surgeries as until now the patients who require emergency surgeries have to be transported from the A to the main operating theatre which is located on the third floor of another building. For trauma patients especially those with life threatening injuries, that delay could mean the difference between life and death.

With this new facility equipped with advanced anesthesia machines, orthopedic extensions, portable x-rays, ultra sound technology and point of care diagnostic equipment, and emergency surgeries can now be performed immediately without the risk and delay of patient transfer.

PM Skerrit called it faster interventions, better outcomes and higher chances of survival of the citizens of Dominica. The facility will also offer flexibility, meaning that the medical teams, surgeons, nurses, and emergency staff can work in an environment designed for precision, speed and safety.

He noted, “It means that every Dominican can have confidence that our National Hospital is equipped to deliver world class emergency care to our citizens and residents.”

Health is not a privilege, it is a right: PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit lauded this facility and said that his government has always recognized that health is not a privilege, it is a right. With this agenda, the government will continue to invest heavily in health infrastructure across the island from the New Marigot Hospital to the 13 upgraded new health and wellness centers in communities.

He said that the government will ensure that these facilities are properly equipped, staffed with the right professionals and supported by the resources they need to deliver quality care.

“We're investing in our people, strengthening our human resource space and building the management capacity required to run a modern, efficient and responsive healthcare system.”

He further stressed that these efforts are taken with a clear philosophy to make quality healthcare accessible, affordable and dependable for all Dominicans, regardless of income, location or circumstance.

PM Skerrit urged the healthcare professionals to work with compassion, care and love in the management of Dominican hospital’s authority. He said that this is the time to continue to lead with integrity and innovation to the market.