Thailand to legalize same sex marriage, Netizens applaud the historic move

Thailand is set to create history by legalizing same sex marriage in the country from Thursday. With this historic decision, Thailand will become third country in South East Asia to legalize such laws after Nepal and Taiwan.

This comes after years of protests and fight by the members of LGBTQ+ community across Thailand. Under the new law announced, couples will be able to register their marriages with proper legal, financial and medical rights.

The couples from now will also be able to adopt kids legally without any complications in the country. The decision was notably announced by the Prime Minister Paetongatarn Shinawatra, in an event last week.

He made the announcement among the members of LGBTQ+ couples and influencers who were invited to be part of the historic announcement.

Thai actors to legalize their marriage on Thursday

With this historic announcement, Thai actor and influencers, who just got married on January 10th shared a video on their social media expressing gratitude to all those who congratulated them for the wedding.

The couple also stated that on 23rd January they will officially register themselves as married in government records and are excited to be a legal couple in the country.

Actors, Apiwat Apiwatseri and Sappanyoo Arm Panatkool stated that they will be heading to Phra Nakhon district office to register their marriage, while extending an open invitation to attend the event.

Not just Apiwat and Arm Panatkool, hundreds of other LGBTQ+ couple are expected to rush to district courts in order to legalize their marriage on 23rd January 2024. Same sex marriage in Thailand Netizens' take on legalization of same sex marriage in Thailand

The new laws which are meant to support people with different choices and acknowledge same sex relationships are being widely appreciated by netizens on social media as well.

Phillipa Grant a user on social media wrote, “Good for Thailand, my child is gay, and I am proud of them. love is love.”

Nyasha Nigel another user on Facebook wrote, “Great for them...Do your thing just don't force it on people who are different.”

“If you are mad that 2 consenting adults are doing something that has no impact on your life at all, that’s on you and an issue you need to take up with your therapist,” wrote Keiran Rossteuscher on Facebook.