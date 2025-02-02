Mia Mottley’s surprise cameo in Machel Montano’s ‘Pardy’ stuns fans!

Just days after its release, Machel Montano’s “Pardy” has taken the internet by storm, which could be credited to a surprise appearance by Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley. The political leader’s appearance came out as a delightful surprise for the audience, who while expressing their views stated the cameo by the PM as a ‘Big Flex’.

The Soca song released on 17th January 2025 on Machel Montano’s official YouTube channel and begins with a small shot of Montano walking down at his graduation ceremony and immediately cuts down to PM Mia Mottley’s shot who is seen expressing her wishes to the singer in a one-on-one talk outside a house.

“My Brother we are so proud of you; we have watched you from a boy to a man carry Caribbean Culture to the world and you know when you graduate today, we anticipate a big celebration. You know why, because in our region in the Caribbean, when we work hard, we deserve to party. Always!” PM Mia Mottley stated in Machel Montano’s music video.

Immediately after her message, the beats start to intensify, with background music soaring with enchantments of ‘We deserve to party’. The beats then finally intensify with Machel Montano’s entry and the music escalates to provide typical Soca energy.

The music video has been in talks as netizens are in state of surprise with Prime Minster Mia Mottley’s cameo. The video has now garnered 1.7 million views with more than 13,000 likes and 900 comments in just 2 weeks.

Social media users were seen applauding the Political leader’s cameo, while a few also lauding Machel Montano, stating that a Prime Minister’s cameo in one of the music videos is a ‘Big Flex’.

A user named Safibee wrote under Machel Montano’s newly released ‘Pardy’ musical video wrote, “That cameo of a well loved and admired PM Mia Mottley is a big flex! Nuff love from Jamaica.”

“Machel always shows love and respect to our eastern Caribbean Neighbours. I like the PM. Mia Mottley cameo,” wrote another user on YouTube.

The third user wrote, “Machel Montano, skinny fabulous Vybz Kartel bad bunny these men taking Caribbean music representing us Island people in such a major way, what time to be alive to hear such great music witness such great talent.”

Having a Prime Minister sit next to you for your music video is super rare, making this moment even more significant and important. This move has left the fans in frenzy, who speculate that there could be more such collaborations or crossovers in the future between Caribbean politicians and entertainers.

This surprise appearance also raises question, whether the Barbados' Prime Minister will make an special appearance at Trinidad Carnival 2025, to celebrate with the audience. However, for now it has become evident that ‘Pardy’ has come out as a ‘Movement’ and ‘Emotion’ for the Caribbean audience, with whom it relates perfectly. Moreover, PM Mottley’s appearance has further made the song iconic and unforgettable.