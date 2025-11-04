Dominica celebrates 47th Independence Day 

Roseau, Dominica: The Commonwealth of Dominica celebrated forty-seven years of independence on November 3, 2025 with warm greetings and huge cultural celebration. On this occasion, eighteen individuals and one group received the Meritorious Service Awards in a ceremony on Monday.

To celebrate the Independence, Dominica hosted various events and festivities including World Creole Music Festival, Jounen Kweyol (Creole Day) and Heritage Day. The creole day was celebrated on October 31, 2025 with a showcase of the rich Creole culture of the country through traditional music, food and clothing.

The Heritage Day has celebrated Dominica’s national dress which is known as the Wob Dwiyet. It showcased the island’s history and the significance of the culture on November 1, 2025. The World Creole Music Festival has also been hosted to celebrate the music of the country as it has featured the artists including Bouyon, Zouk, Cadence lypso, Reggae, and Soca.

The celebration of Independence Day of Dominica also featured the stage of the “Independence Parade”. It is known as the patriotic display of uniformed groups, cultural troupes and national pride on November 3, 2025.

The cultural gala was also hosted by Dominica to mark the occasion of Independence Day of Dominica, aiming to showcase the traditional dances and music of the island nation. The cultural gala is known for its fusion of the island’s European and African influences.

In addition to that, Dominica’s Cabinet also hosted “Diaspora Forum” to celebrate the occasion and enhance the closer connection with diaspora. The event featured the presence of Dominicans who returned to the country as they actively participated in celebrating the Independence day of the country.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended wishes on the Independence Day of Dominica and added that 47th years of the independence mark years of resilience, progress and pride. He said, “May our love for the country continue to guide every step we take toward a stronger, more prosperous and united Dominica.”