CPL 2025 Live score: Barbados Royals 1 down, de Dock departs at 17

2024-08-06 15:06:28
Written by Anglina Byron
Updated At 2025-08-30 02:41:45
CPL 2025: Live Coverage of Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals
The 16th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 will feature a game between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Barbados Royals at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Stay tuned with Associates Times for live updates, scores and commentary.
August 30, 2025 at 12:41 AM
In the seventh over, Kadeem Alleyne showcased his intent and conceded 13 runs for Barbados Royals on the ball of Akeal Hosein. He hit the four on the second ball of the over and gained the momentum for the team.
Further, another six came from the fifth ball of the over where he strides to the pitch of the delivery ad lofts this up and over the fielder at long off for a maximum. As of now, the score of the team is at 60 runs.
August 30, 2025 at 12:35 AM
On the last ball of the fifth over, Kadeem Alleyne smashed a fiery four and took the total of the team to 32 runs. The over conceded 6 runs with two singles and one four as Royals are having a cracking boundary to Mohammad Amir of Trinbago Knight Riders.
Ahead of the powerplay, Royals are trying to gain momentum as they are playing slow game for the team.
Further, on the first ball of the sixth over, Brandon King started with a fiery six which went out of the stadium. On the ball of Ali Khan, he hit the ball deep square leg region for a massive six.
On the last ball of the over, Brandon King hit a massive four and took the total of the team to 44 runs. The over conceded 12 runs with one six, one four, and two singles. Brandon King is playing at 16 runs off 13 balls, while Kadeem Alleyne is playing at 11 runs off 8 balls.
August 30, 2025 at 12:27 AM
On the ball of Ali Khan, Quinton de Kock knocked out as he tried to prods forward a touch and looked to play an on-drive but the ball jags back in and beats the inside edge before crashing into the middle stump.
Ali Khan celebrated the first wicket for Trinbago Knight Riders and the crowd at Brian Lara also gone made with happiness. He made 17 runs off 15 balls. However, after the wicket, Kadeem Alleyne came to bat at number 3 and smashed the four on the fourth ball of the over, taking the total of Barbados Royals to 27 runs.
August 30, 2025 at 12:19 AM
Quinton de Kock and Brandon King of Barbados Royals added the six runs on the ball of Akeal Hosein by running between the wickets in the third over of the game. With the shot, he took the score at 19 runs and moving the game for Barbados Royals forward and pace up his inning.
However, the teams have moved toward the third umpire to check whether the batters crossed each other when Hales released the throw or not. They confirmation is given that they had crossed and they have been six runs.
On the fourth ball, Brandon King took the edge and get the four runs for the team as the ball races away to the deep third fence for a boundary.
In the second over, the team is managed to concede only three runs on the ball of Mohammad Amir of Trinbago Knight Riders.
August 30, 2025 at 12:10 AM
Barbados Royals is on the crease and made initial runs for the team as the second over is underway and the total of the team is 8 runs. Trinbago Knight Riders have won the toss and decided to bowl first.
In the first over, the team conceded 5 runs with one four and one single, taking the total to 5 runs. Quinton de Kock hit the first boundary for Royals in the over on the ball of Akeal Hosein of Trinbago Knight Riders.