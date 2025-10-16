Four airlines announce service to St Kitts and Nevis

Four airlines, including American Airlines, JetBlue, Caribbean Airlines, and interCaribbean Airways, will launch new flights to St. Kitts and Nevis this October, offering roundtrip fares starting at US$267.

St Kitts and Nevis: Four regional and international flights have announced their service to St Kitts and Nevis for Tuesdays. The airlines including American Airlines, JetBlue, Caribbean Airlines, and interCaribbean Airways are scheduled to provide service to St Kitts from Miami, New York, Trinidad or Barbados.

American Airlines will provide service from Miami to St Kitts with a fare of US$363 and provide roundtrip to the country. The flight will provide service on October 28, 2025 and October 29, 2025.

In addition to that, JetBlue will provide service to St Kitts and Nevis from John F Kennedy International Airport. The round trip will offer the service from October 23, 2025 to October 30, 2025 with a fare of US$318.

Caribbean Airlines will provide service from Port of Spain to St Kitts and Nevis which will offer round trips with a price of US$417. The service will be provided from October 27, 2025 to November 3, 2025.

interCaribbean Airways will provide service from Barbados to St Kitts and Nevis with a fare of US$267. The service will be one way and it will provide service on October 24, 29 and October 31, 2025.

Kittitian Heartbeat noted, “Sky above, emerald mountains ahead, and golden coastlines waiting below. Fly non-stop to St. Kitts this October with one-way fares starting at just $267! Whether you're coming from Miami, New York, Trinidad, or Barbados, Sugar City is only a flight away.”

Earlier, the inclement weather conditions have cancelled service to St Kitts and Nevis due to weather conditions associated with Tropical Storm Jerry, flight operations at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB) have been affected.

The flights of the Caribbean Airlines have been cancelled and WINAir has returned to Puerto Rico and St Maarten. Other flights have also showcased pending updates and the passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest information and assistance with rebooking.