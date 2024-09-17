St Kitts and Nevis celebrates National Heroes Day with wreath laying ceremony

At the ceremony, government officials including Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Denzil Douglas, Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley, and other members of the federation along with their spouses, were present.

St Kitts and Nevis: A grand celebration was held to celebrate National Heroes Day on Tuesday at St Kitts and Nevis, honouring the remarkable contributions of the nation's five national heroes. Hundreds of citizens gathered and paid tribute to the heroes during the annual wreath-laying ceremony.

At the ceremony, government officials including Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Denzil Douglas, Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley, and other members of the federation along with their spouses, were present.

The family members of the National Heroes and hundreds of Kittians and Nevisians were also present to honour their mentors and highlight their roles in shaping St Kitts and Nevis.

The event was initiated with a heartfelt tribute to the national heroes including Sir Robert Llewellyn Bratcher, Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Sowell, Sir Joseph Nathaniel France, Sir Simoen Daniel, and Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simons.

The event was then followed by a Wreath-serving ceremony, where the key leaders and family members of the national heroes paid their respects while placing them against the statues of the national heroes.

Prime Minister Drew noted that the national heroes played a significant role in the overall development of St Kitts and Nevis into an industrial and manufacturing powerhouse boosting tourism as its major sector and welcoming significant economic growth.

“As I stand here in the presence of this enduring legacy, I am reminded that the strength of our nation lies not only in our rich history, but also in our collective resolve to build a future marked by togetherness, progress, and hope,” he added.

Prime Minister Drew in an awakened patriotic feel, highlighted the significant improvements and efforts made by the national heroes individually over time.

ROLES OF NATIONAL HEROES IN SHAPING ST KITTS AND NEVIS

The contributions of the national heroes were marked crucial as the PM said, “Their contributions were not merely acts of leadership, but acts of love for their fellow citizens and a deep-seated belief in the boundless potential of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

The nation’s only living hero, Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds was the one guiding the nation toward development with his wisdom and integrity. Sir Robert Lewellen Bratcher, who is the father of independence was committed to providing justice and equality to all.

After reflecting on Southwell’s legacy, the authorities turned their attention to the contributions of other heroes like Sir Joseph Nathaniel France, who was dedicated to improving the overall healthcare facilities island-wide.

“His efforts ensured that every citizen had access to the essential services needed to live with dignity and hope,” they said.

The work of Sir Simeon Daniel was also noted to be of great importance for the island nation as he was stated as a ‘beacon of leadership and Camaraderie’.

“These men, our national heroes, remind us that true leadership is not about power or prestige, but about service, sacrifice, and a relentless commitment to the greater good,” Drew highlighted the contributions of all national heroes towards what St Kitts and Nevis is today.

The event then went on to highlight the countless efforts of other National Heroes including those working in healthcare providing comfort and care to all, community leaders, and the citizens who strengthen the nation with their regular efforts.

These unsung heroes were addressed on National Heroes Day through rewards for their long and meritorious service to the nation among different industries.

PM Terrance Drew addressed the citizens while stating a feeling of immense pride and a renewed spirit of hope and perseverance.

COMPANION OF STAR OF MERIT

MEDALS OF HONOUR

As St Kitts and Nevis nears its 41st Independence Day, numerous activities have been planned to celebrate the occasion. In addition, as the authorities also recognized several other citizens, this will act as a testament for others to contribute more to their communities and be a stronger and proud representative.