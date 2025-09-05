Dominica appoints Treneese Hamilton and Stephan Pascal as Sports Ambassadors

These appointments reflect Dominica’s effort to celebrate young talent while motivating others to pursue excellence in sports and beyond.

Dominica: The government of Dominica has named two young athletes - Treneese Hamilton and Stephan Pascal, as Sports Ambassadors, which they earned through their outstanding achievements. This announcement was made via a press release by the Office of Prime Minister.

PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit congratulated the two athletes on their appointment as Sports Ambassadors for the nation. “On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, I commend these two outstanding athletes for their discipline and commitment and wish them the very best in their sporting careers,” he shared through a post on his official Facebook account.

Roles and Achievements

From the 1st of September 2025, Treneese Hamilton will take on the role of Sports Ambassador for Dominica. As part of her role, she will be provided a housing allowance and a Diplomatic Passport to help her represent Dominica overseas.

Hamilton made history for the country when she won Dominica’s first gold medal at the Junior Pan American Games in Paraguay. She also secured the victory in women’s shot put with a record throw of 17.21 meters.

On the same day, cricketer Stephan Pascal will take up his post as Youth Sports Ambassador. The government noted that he will be given a monthly stipend to cover expenses related to his cricket career. Pascal made history as the first Dominican to captain a West Indies Cricket Team. He also led the West Indies Under-19 team at the 2024 ICC Youth Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

Officials explained that these appointments are a part of a larger plan to support athletes who inspire the future generations of the nation. The initiative is aimed at providing the necessary resources and recognition for them to do great things and at the same time encourage other young people to follow their dreams.