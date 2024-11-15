Antigua and Barbuda's Art Week returns for 2nd edition, silent auction to display local artists' works

The tourism authority partnered with Nolan Hue Foundation, a social enterprise, that will invest in the Art Week and provide a chance to artists to enhance the power of art and its ability to connect communities.

Antigua and Barbuda: The second edition of Antigua and Barbuda Art Week will discuss the issues of youth empowerment with a series of events from November 27 to December 3, 2024. While showcasing the art and talent of local artists, the event will feature the display of unique and creative artwork at different stalls.

The tourism authority partnered with Nolan Hue Foundation, a social enterprise, that will invest in the Art Week and provide a chance to artists to enhance the power of art and its ability to connect communities. It will serve as the platform to foster local talent and provide a potential vision to the younger generation for their bright future.

A silent auction will also be hosted by the Nolan Foundation during Art Week 2024 where attendees will be invited to bid on the art pieces that will be displayed in the different sections. The art pieces will provide a chance for talented artists to show their work to the diverse market and distinguished audience.

The auction will provide an opportunity for art enthusiasts who will acquire unique pieces while bidding on the creative work of the local artists. It will benefit the Nolan Hue Foundation’s youth development initiatives including education programs, art workshops, scholarships for aspiring young artists. Bidders will also gain access to exceptional art and get the chance to contribute towards the empowerment of the next generation.

The partnership was lauded by the Marketing Communication Manager at Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and other member of the Art Week committee. They noted that the collaboration is welcomed as it is truly exciting and they are looking for ways of using art as the transformative force for the oneness of the community.

The partnership will also seek to inspire positive change among the younger generation, featuring the participation of the local artists who will showcase the offering of Antigua and Barbuda.

The CEO of Nolan Hue Foundation, Regis Burton noted that the foundation is seeking to empower the younger generation with the showcase of their creativity. He also asked for the support of the public and noted that the support will inspire the next generation of leaders and enhance the 2025 youth development initiatives. It will shape a brighter future for the younger generation and the communities.

The tickets for the Art Week can be purchased at the office of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

The Art Week will include distinguished events and activities, aiming to enhance the significance of art across the country. The events including Expressions of Art and Fashion- an exhibition that allows the local talent to showcase their creativity which is scheduled to be held at VC Bird International Airport from November 27 to December 23, 2024.