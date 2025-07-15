Tropical Wave likely to affect Dominica for next 24 to 48 hours

Roseau, Dominica: Tropical Wave is likely to affect Dominica for next 24 to 48 hours due to the heightened moisture levels. The disturbance is also expected to move westward which will further increase cloud cover and bring scattered rain showers with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.



Residents in Dominica are urged to play cautious in the flood-prone, landslide susceptible or rocky areas as the inclement weather conditions can bring rainy and thunderstorm weather. The people are also asked to remain vigilant and exercise caution during this period, aiming to adopt a cautious approach.



The Dominica Weather Department shared the weather outlook for the country and noted that the residents must work with a cautious approach during the rainy season. There is a possibility that it could enhance the inclement conditions in specific areas where the chances of isolated thunderstorms are greater.



Maritime conditions are forecasted to be generally calm as the sea level will also be in normal conditions. The chances of moderate conditions are also expected to be increased for the upcoming 24 hours. The wave heights are reaching up to 3 feet along the western shores.



As per the weather department the tropical wave will approach 5 feet along the eastern coast and there must be caution approaching the conditions. On Tuesday, there are chances of increasingly cloudy weather with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.



On Wednesday, the weather is likely to remain mostly cloudy to overcast at times with showers and possible isolated thunderstorms. The residents at flood-prone areas are asked to remain cautious with higher gusts and other conditions.



The conditions are also likely to remain partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy and hazy with a few showers. The weather department will offer low threat to the Dominica due to the higher gusts and other inclement conditions. There are chances of fair to occasionally cloudy and slightly hazy conditions with a few showers.