Mas Dominik 2025 to kick off in Jan 2025

Roseau, Dominica: Mas Dominik 2025 is all set to officially kick off on January 18, 2025, as Dominica Festival Committee has ramped up preparations to deliver celebration. It is expected to be filled with vibrant music, colourful costumes and culture events, aiming to showcase the island’s rich heritage.

Numerous events have been scheduled for this year’s Mas Dominik starting with the official opening parade on Sunday, January 18, 2025. The parade will be hosting next week in the Roseau city, and it shall be coming there again in the city by marching across Dominica.

The parade will put on a spectacular and captivating display of Dominica’s rich culture and heritage. The spirit of Carnival will also be showcased for the citizens of the country and the foreigners who are residing across the globe. It will also be live streaming on the official pages of the carnival.

The carnival opening will showcase traditional groups and costume bands from across Dominica. It is an island experience, and the event will be hosted to showcase the traditional groups of the country aiming to put spectacular shows on the shores.

The traditional aspects of the Carnival which they have preserved for nearly two centuries will be showcased during the festival. The essence of these traditional carnival band and activities have kept the country true and authentic over the years, as per Dominica Festival Committee.

The parade for the Carnival will start in Potterville and then the bands will come at Independence Street and then down on the streets of the Bay Front. In these places, the band would have put on a spectacle show and all the groups would have performed on the Bayfront with that scenic view.

There will also be state setup and the bands will perform who will display their skills, talent, artistic, experience of their traditional culture for spectators. One of the major events of the carnival will be “Fete Sunrise” which is a macki event. It will start from 11: 00 am and then end up at 9: 00 am on February 28, 2025.

For the event, the artistes lineup will include ASA Banton and the bands such as Triple K who will showcase their talents and culture richness. More tickets will be made available soon on the official site of the government of Dominica.