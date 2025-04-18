Plane hijacked in Belize, Passenger shots hijacker upon landing

The flight departed from Corozal, and Akinyela Sawa Taylor allegedly forced the pilot at knife point to fly the plane toward the US.

Belize: A passenger plane with 13 people onboard was hijacked on Thursday morning in Belize by a US citizen and military veteran leading to a deadly confrontation. As per reports, the hijacker severely stabbed a passenger, who is now in critical condition, however the accused was later shot by another passenger after the flight landed.

Reportedly, the flight took off from Corozal, and the accused is identified as Akinyela Sawa Taylor allegedly forced the pilot to fly the plane towards US at knife point. However, as the plane landed at the Philip Gadson International Airport, one of the passengers shot Taylor in his chest.

Another passenger onboard was later rescued by the authorities, who was stabbed multiple times by Taylor and sustained serious injuries. The authorities claimed that the victim of the stabbing had deep wounds, and his body was completely covered in blood, though he was conscious and aware.

As per reports, the US veteran was refused entry at the Northern border to which he may have entered illegally in the country. The details on how Taylor entered the airport, and the flight is still unknown, to which authorities are conducting their investigations.

How the Belize plane hijacking took place?

From the investigations made, it has been interpreted that the alleged criminal entered the flight at around 8:17 am in the morning at Corozal and made his way to Belize. As the plane headed towards Belize it made a loop shortly after leaving which it proceeded to Ladyville and from there to San Pedro where it made a couple of loops and then landed at the Philip Gadson International Airport.

Commissioner of Police’s statement on the incident

The commissioner of Police of Belize, Chester Willimas stated that he was in contact with a passenger the whole time when the plane was hijacked. He confirmed that the hijacker had a knife. He also confirmed that the hijacker tried to enter the country illegally as he previously tried to enter via the Northern Border. The accused’s passport details were also revealed online by the authorities confirming his identity.

Christian Reggae Band shares updates through facebook live

As the shocking incident took place the members of the Christian Reggae Band in Belize shared an update through their social media.

One of the members of the band, Christafari was live on Facebook where he claimed that they were boarded on the plane but are unable to take off due to the hijack. The band member seemed emotional with his speech and urged his fans to pray as he evacuated out of the airplane.

As the shocking incident unfolded in Belize this morning, it has raised concerns among netizens of their security in air travel. Whereas the authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the accident and to find out how the criminal was able to enter the country. The victim of the in-air stabbing is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. More details are expected to emerge as the investigations into the incident continue.