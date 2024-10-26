Sasha shared a heartfelt note stating her experience and what it meant to her.

St Kitts and Nevis: Sasha, the renowned artist from the twin islands of St Kitts and Nevis, reflects back on her trip to the US for the St Kitts and Nevis Tourism Authorities’ US Roadshow. She shared a glimpse of her first business visit on her social media.

Sasha shared a heartfelt note stating her experience and what it meant to her. She described it to be a game changer as she got the opportunity to significantly expand her network and unlock new possibilities for her.

Sasha the artist reflects on her trip to US Roadshow for St Kitts and Nevis

"The opportunity to showcase what I have to offer as an Artist Entrepreneur internationally across three major states in just 4 days has been an absolute game changer. I've not only been able to enhance St Kitts & Nevis roadshow events through art entertainment, allowing travel agents to be fully immersed in the island's beauty and culture while engaging in memorable painting activities and live paint performances, but I've also significantly expanded my network and unlocked new possibilities for destination-inspired art experiences and potential partnerships,” wrote the artist.

She further added that her experience has been beyond rewarding. Sasha stated that she is excited to encounter new possibilities in the future to elevate her Sasha art studio onto the global stage. The artist stated that she is more than thrilled to explore such opportunities as it teaches her lessons to explore her entrepreneurial journey.

“This experience has been beyond rewarding. I'm truly excited about prospects and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to elevate Sasha the Artist onto the global stage, seamlessly blending art with tourism and event experiences. This is a major milestone in my entrepreneurial journey, and I can't wait to see where it leads,” Sasha added in her post on Facebook.

Sasha also extended thank you to the CEO of St Kitts Tourism Authority, Kelly Fontenelle for choosing her for the opportunity, which turned out to be a memorable moment for her.

Sasha is one of the renowned artists from St Kitts and Nevis. She showcased her work on social media and is widely known for her passion for arts and calls herself an atrepreneur. She has honed her skills in Visual arts, content creation, and arts entrepreneurship.

This US roadshow was notably marked as one of the most important events for the artist as she witnessed immense applause from the attendees at the event.

The US Roadshow was an event held by the St Kitts and Tourism Authority in the USA to celebrate the authentic taste of the twin island paradise. The Roadshow included many artists, influencers, and travel agents aiming to promote St Kitts and Nevis.

Sasha The Artist The roadshow marked a successful step for the island’s aim to promote St Kitts and Nevis as many attendees were present at the event and visited different stalls.





