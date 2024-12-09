Kanlaon Volcano erupts in Philippines; Know the potential impacts

The six volcanic earthquakes were recorded over a 24 hour period and also occurred near the Taal Volcano.

Kanlaon Volcano in Philippines has erupted after 6 severe earthquakes that shook the active volcanic site.

The six volcanic earthquakes were recorded over a 24 hour period and also occurred near the Taal Volcano. The information of the volcanic eruptions was revealed by Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The Kanlaon Volcano erupted at 3:03 pm today on 9th December 2024. The eruption produced a voluminous plume that rapidly rose to 3000 meters.

What are the after effects as Kanlaon Volcano erupts?

Following the eruption of the Kanlaon Volcano, the situation near the mountain area will turn alarming due to rise in smoke levels and pollution in the air.

While the volcano is still erupting, the after effects of this eruption will be seen in the following days creating certain health hazards.

Respiratory issues: The rise in smoke and pollution including ashes and acute gases could cause breathing issues across the region associated with the volcano. Skin problems: When Volcanoes erupt they often lead to formation of rainy conditions due to rapid evaporation. These rains often lead to acid rains due to higher accumulations of harmful gases and ashes in the clouds, which ultimately cause skin irritations. Eye Irritation: Harmful gases such as Sulphur Dioxide, and Hydrogen sulfides and halides, in excess can cause severe eye irritations to some with sensitive eyes. Infectious disease: Due to a prolonged eye irritations and skin irritations, following the eruption of a Volcano, the threat for Conjunctivitis and other eye diseases also rises.

While these are some of the common health hazards which can be experienced following a Volcanic Eruption, the Kanlaon Volcano eruption could also create more dangers, as the mountain is located in lush green valleys and fields.

Some of these dangers include wild fires, a displacement in animal population and decrease in native species. The rise in smoke and change in the environment, makes specific plant species to suffer due to inappropriate growing conditions.

The ashes and lava from volcanoes, in some cases also leads to contamination of nearby water bodies, which could make them temporarily toxic.

Precautions to be taken as Kanlaon Volcano erupts