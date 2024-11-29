International flight fares to Saint Lucia decline for upcoming winter season

The non-stop flights will provide direct service to Saint Lucia for the tourism season 2024/2025, aiming to enhance the airlift sector.

29th of November 2024

Castries, Saint Lucia: The fares of international flight services to Saint Lucia have decreased for the upcoming Christmas season 2024. The airlines including American Airlines, United, JetBlue and Air Canada will provide service to the island nation from New York, Charlotte, Boston, Newark and Toronto at lower  price. 

The non-stop flights will provide direct service to Saint Lucia for the tourism season 2024/2025, aiming to enhance the airlift sector. The services will be provided from New York and Canada to the island with an intent to increase the market access to the United States. 

JetBlue services

The non-stop service will be provided from New York to Saint Lucia with a fares as low as $371 on the round-trip. It will benefit the direct access from the market of the United States and enhance the travel market for the island nation. 

JetBlue will also offer service from Boston to Saint Lucia with fare from as low as $311 for a the roundtrip. The flight will provide service from December 2024 to April 2025. 

American Airlines flights 

The service of American Airlines will provide direct service from Charlotte (CLT) to Saint Lucia (UVF) with a fare starting as low as $481 for a round trip. The round-trip fare will be decreased for the period from December 2024 to April 2025. The information will be provided on the official tourism site of the country. 

American Airlines will offer direct service of flights between New York and Saint Lucia in the upcoming winter season. The flights will be available at fares from as low as $318 at the roundtrip from December 2024 to April 2025. The flight will provide direct access from the United States market for the tourism season 2024/2025. 

United Airlines

United Airlines will provide non-stop direct flight on the route from Newark to Saint Lucia from December 2024 to April 2025. The flights will be available at fares from as low as $371 while booking it from the official site. 

Air Canada

The service will be provided from Toronto to Saint Lucia for the upcoming winter season at the fare as low as $393 for the roundtrip. 

