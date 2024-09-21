Grenada: Police Station construction completed in Carriacou following Beryl

This construction work has been led by Guyana Defence Force and the financial aid for the same was provided by the Foreign Mission Board of the National Baptist Convention, USA.

Grenada: The Carriacou Police Station is all set to operate normally as the construction work is almost completed following the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl.

This construction work has been led by Guyana Defence Force and the financial aid for the same was provided by the Foreign Mission Board of the National Baptist Convention, USA. This development marks a crucial step towards the rehabilitation efforts launched by the government after Beryl.

Apart from the police station, several other government buildings also suffered major damage as the Category-5 hurricane was one of the strongest since a while that hit the sister islands.

This new building has been painted in beautiful hues of blue and white with a modernised touch providing the locality a vibrant look. The doors are set, windows are complete, Air conditioners are installed, railings are fit, and toiletries are added, however, the paint and cleaning are remaining.

The Government of Grenada also commissioned the purchase of four new vehicles for the Police station in order to implement a smooth execution of the officer's duties.

Notably, hurricane Beryl was one of the most destructive hurricanes that hit the Caribbean Region for a while. The Category-5 hurricane led a widespread damage across both Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

In light of this disastrous event, the island nation is working hard to grow stronger from it. The authorities including the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell recently paid a visit to the sister islands where he assessed the damage and reconstruction made.

The hurricane has notably caused approxiamate damage of 80% across the sister islands leaving every other facility tumbled to ruins.

During that time, he conducted meetings with the residents on the island where locals were seen stating their views about the ongoing construction. The meeting led to a mutual discussion where the Prime Minister listened to the recommendations and opinions of the locals.

Notably, the reconstruction work conducted by the authorities is going on at full pace and netizens are also applauding these efforts over social media.

One of the users La Toya Robert noted the color choice for the police station as good, “I see we adopted a one-color style for all the police stations, I like that. It's a good look.”

Another user Kirstina Michala compared the blue colour with that of boys as she said, “Blue for the boys and girls in blue ay nice good from bad beryl did it nice in the end much needed when you have a better work environment you are more motivated keep working hard.”