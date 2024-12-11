‘Nobody Cares’ internet reacts as Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly break up after pregnancy news

The couple had been together for the last four years and were often considered the most appropriate together.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, one of the most loved couples in Hollywood has announced their break up just a week after they announced their first pregnancy together. While this has sparked the audience, many are stating that they don’t care and knew that this would come.

The couple had been together for the last four years and were often considered the most appropriate together. While this has come up as a shocking news, fans seem more concerned for the future of the baby, who is yet to be born.

A user highlighted that the couple planned a baby to protect their relationship, but the baby still couldn’t manage to stay together.

“They planned this baby, in order to protect their relationship. Little they know, that once a relationship is cracked, it is nearly impossible to fill the gaps,” the user wrote.

Notably, this baby was Megan Fox’s fourth child and Machine Gun Kelly’s second. According to reports, the relationship between the two took an ugly turn just after the couple announced their pregnancy and ultimately Megan confirmed the news through her social media.

While the news of their breakup is spreading fast on internet, users are trolling the couple and calling that they already knew this would happen.

A user on Facebook wrote, “Feel Bad for the baby. These two are really a dysfunctional couple.”

Another one wrote, “Well who doesn't see that coming. No Body Cares.”

MGK CHEATS MEGAN FOX

A user named Jasmine Pourpak wrote “He cheats on her and she decides to have a baby with him. Poor Girl, are you sick?”

She emphasized this noting a recent incident of Machine Gun Kelly cheating Megan Fox. According to some sources, Fox found messages of other woman texting Kelly, which made her suspicious of his husband’s doings, and she ultimately broke up with MGK.

MEGAN FOX DATING MICHELE MORRONNE

While this is the case for one side, some sources reveal that Megan has dumped Machine Gun Kelly with Michele Morrone. The Italian actor is widely known for his work in Hollywood and is one of the most lauded actors in the industry.

According to some reports, and videos going viral on social media, fans are speculating that the two are dating and has been in a secret relationship. The flirty video which is going viral is said to be from the shoot of their movie, Subservience.

While the allegations of a relationship were made on the actors, Michele Morrone stepped up to put a hold on all of them as he stated that any accusations made beyond his work friendship with anyone is totally ‘untrue.’