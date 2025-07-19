52 new Medical students begin journey at American Canadian School of Medicine

The ceremony, a tradition in medical schools worldwide, marks the transition from preclinical studies to real-world clinical training.

Dominica: The American Canadian School of Medicine (ACSOM) held its fifth annual white coat ceremony this week in Dominica, officially welcoming the class of 2029 to the medical profession. The event was attended by 52 new students and dozens of another guests, who delivered their distinguished remarks at the event including the Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.

The ceremony which is a tradition followed by medical schools around the world marks a transition of incoming students from preclinical medicine education into the study of real world and clinical medicine.

Dr Arvind Baggaurpur, the founder and chairman of the board, delivered a keynote address at the ceremony, where he urged students to treat the white coat "not as a costume, but a promise to serve when it’s hard and lead when others can’t.” Dr Baggarurpur in his address also highlighted the sacrifices and resilience of the healthcare workers in the recent times specifically emphasizing on COVID era, as he also shared a video from the same.

ACSOM President Kerry highlighted the school’s non-profit sector and mission to make high quality medical education accessible for everyone across Dominica.

“We are not owned by private equity or accountable to investors,” James said. “That allows us to prioritize our students, their patients, and the profession.”

She further also announced that ACSOM has kept tuition stable for three years and is now going to launch a new loan program with the Education Investment Group in order to further make education affordable for everyone. In this initiative, US and Caribbean students will receive financial support across all four years of medical school, regardless of existing undergraduate debt.

New Clinical Partnerships and Expanding Reach

The Dean and the Chief Academic Officer Dr Ramin Amadi also shed light on the school’s clinical training programs. He said that students will begin rotations to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California and at Saint Mary’s and Nazareth Hospitals in Pennsylvania, both part of the Trinity Mid-Atlantic system.

Dr Amadi further announced that the school is close to finalizing a clinical affiliation with a major hospital network in Toronto to serve the Canadian students seeking placements closer to home.

“Our first cohort has taken the USMLE Step 1 exam,” said Amadi. “We are now entering the next phase of our development, with a strong foundation, real-world partnerships, and a mission to serve.”

Government of Dominica Reaffirms Support

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, who was present at the event spoke at the podium and praised the school’s leadership and the collaborative partnership between ACSOM and the Dominican government which provided a $100 million purpose-built campus before the first class enrolled.

“Dominica is proud to walk this journey with you,” Skerrit said. “If you want to do well in medicine, you come to study in Dominica.”

The Prime Minister further emphasized the school’s impact on the country’s economy and its health infrastructure, citing new jobs, rental housing demand and a university clinic that has already begun serving local patients.

The incoming class of 2029 notably includes students from across North America, including California, New York, Maryland, Alberta, and Ontario. The president of the student government, Daniel Broomfield and Dean Amadi both acknowledged the sacrifices made by the students' families and communities to reach this moment.

“This coat is a symbol of your commitment,” Broomfield said. “And your persistence not perfection, will define your success.”

As the ceremony closed, students took the Declaration of Geneva, a modern version of the Hippocratic Oath, led by the Dr Abiola Almaden, Assistant Dean of Admissions.