In 127 deliveries, Shai Hope’s powerful knock added him with Desmond Haynes into an elite list of top batters from the West Indies.

West Indies: Shai Hope played a knock of 117 runs in the second ODI match of West Indies against England and became the 3rd highest century-maker for the team in the format. The match was held on Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

In 127 deliveries, Shai Hope’s powerful knock added him with Desmond Haynes into an elite list of top batters from the West Indies. However, the match was won by England as their batting lineup turned out to be greater than that of the Windies.

Sherfane Rutherford from Windies also supported Shai Hope in his batting knock by making 54 runs off 36 deliveries. While, Keacy Carty also remained an exceptional batter on the field in the match as he made 71 runs off 77 deliveries.

The toss was won by England, who decided to bowl first and made the team set the target of 328 runs in 50 overs with the loss of 6 wickets. However, England won the match in just 47.3 overs as they made 329 runs in five wickets. The team won the game by five wickets and secured victory in the first match in the series.

Both the teams are at 1-1 point as the previous match was won by West Indies and now the third match of the series is scheduled to be held on Wednesday. The player of the match was given to Liam Livingstone from England who made 124 runs off 85 deliveries and secured one wicket in his seven overs with 56 runs.

Liam Livingstone was supported by Phil Salt who made 59 runs of 59 deliveries and Jacob Bethell who made 55 runs off 57 deliveries. The bowlers from West Indies including Matthew Forde who took three wickets in his 8.3 overs with 48 runs and Roston Chase who took one wicket in his 10 over spell with 53 runs also contributed in restricting the England batters.

Disclaimer: The update on Shai Hope plays knock of 117 runs, becomes 3rd highest century maker for West Indies in ODI is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.