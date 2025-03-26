Viral Video: TikToker admits to pooping in Graveyard during Trinidad Carnival, sparks outrage

A viral TikTok video has sparked outrage after an influencer admitted to defecating in a graveyard during the Trinidad Carnival, claiming she had no other option due to a lack of restroom facilities.

A viral TikTok video has sparked outrage among netizens, after an influencer claimed that she defecated on someone’s grave during the Trinidad Carnival. The TikToker, in her controversial video shared, admitted the act and stated that she had, “No other option left”. However, she has now released a clarification video as well emphasizing on all the circumstances revolving around the incident.

In the viral video, the influencer shared her experience from the Trinidad Carnival, offering advice to those who wish to attend the same in future. While discussing the pros and cons, she emphasized on the problems she faced, when she made the shocking claim.

“If you can hold your pee and number two for as long as possible, that would be the best thing to do because when I tell you, I literally had to poop on someone's grave at one point because the party was really going on,” she stated.

She further claimed that there was nowhere else to go, and she had to crawl onto a grave, as she looked for privacy amid thousands of people on the road.

“I literally had to crawl in a freaking grave crypt to, like, go number two because I didn't know what else to do. Like, I was literally stuck in the middle of the road with thousands of people everywhere. That was the only privacy I got, really,” she claimed.

She further went ahead with sharing her experience and providing tips for future attendees to attend the event. However, the video went viral on social media where users cited their dissatisfaction with the incident, with many claiming that she was ‘disgusting’ in doing so. A user on social media also claimed that she should be banned from coming back home.

Following the hate, she received on online, the influencer shared another video where she mentioned that she was in an emergency as she had a full breakfast, and lunch and struggled to find the restroom facilities.

“I never desecrated, disrespected, or did number two on anyone’s personal grave site, burial site, or tombstone,” she stated. “That did not happen.”

She explained that she followed a group of masqueraders into the graveyard, thinking there would be a restroom facility available. She then mentioned that many others were also using the place to relieve themselves near bushes or walls in the cemetery due to lack of washroom facilities.

The TikToker admitted that she should be clearer with her previous video and also extended an apology to all those offended. She also emphasized that she took hygiene precautions, carrying antibacterial wipes and sanitizer to ensure cleanliness afterward.

Yuma, a Carnival Masquerade band also released a statement following the incident where they claimed that they are aware of the incident and rejects the behaviour of their former Masquerader.

“YUMA CATEGORICALLY REJECTS THIS BEHAVIOUR AND WISHES TO REMIND MASQUERADERS, BE IT LOCAL OR FOREIGN, THAT TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO IS A COUNTRY THAT RESPECTS NOT ONLY THE LIVING, BUT THE DEARLY DEPARTED,” the authorities claimed.

Despite her explanation, the reaction remained mixed on social media, as users cited their dissatisfaction and disgust over her claims.

A user named Brad Holder wrote, “Girl all you doing is shitting down and not cleaning yourself after. Just hush. Yuh embarrassed yuhself for doing that, and yuh still embarrassing yuhself for talking sh#t. Go clean yuh shitty mess on the grave.”

“Story not adding up. You had too many opportunities to relive yourself. From 10am to 6pm? There’s the lunch stop, there’s also more than one portable toilet following the band and there’s also many open businesses. Worse case scenario go home and shit,” wrote another user named Simone Hoyte.