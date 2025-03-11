Antigua Cruise Port welcomes four cruise ships

The passengers onboard the four vessels explored the historic streets at St John’s and indulge in island flavours and relaxed by the shore.

Antigua and Barbuda: Four cruise ships have been docked at Antigua Cruise Port with thousands of passengers in one day on Monday. The vessels including, AIDAbella, Rhapsody of the Seas, Marella Voyager and Sirena provided service to the country, enhancing the presence of the port on global tourism stage.

The passengers onboard the four vessels explored the historic streets at St John’s and indulged in island flavours and relaxed by the shore. They also set out on adventures and got a chance to relax under the sun or taste the local delights, aiming to enhance their journey at one of the leading tourism destinations of the Caribbean region.

In addition to that, the homeporting season of Antigua and Barbuda has been concluded with the last arrival of Arvia who brought over 5000 passengers at Cruise Port. The vessel was accompanied by Explora II, Norwegian Pearl, Star Flyer, and Wind Surf, enhancing the cruise sector.

Antigua and Barbuda have been aiming to reach the target of two million cruise passengers, aiming to push forward the cruise tourism sector. Prime Minister Gaston Browne expressed delight and said that the booming tourism industry has positioned Antigua and Barbuda as the leading destination in the Caribbean.

He said that they are aiming to enhance the sector as Antigua and Barbuda welcomed over one million passengers last year. The expansion will include several projects for the construction of Antigua Cruise Port and other terminals.

As per the requirements, a new state-of-the-art cruise terminal will be completed at the Fifth Berth which is expected to be completed by October 2026. The government has also been working of the home porting program which has grown from 6,000 turnaround passengers to 20,000 in just three years.

The luxury cruise offerings have also been expanding with the target of high-spending and mega yacht tourism. The upgrades in the infrastructure also included improved road networks and other passenger facilities.