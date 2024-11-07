First Tabasco Pepper Seedlings planted in St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to harvest 50,000 lbs

The plantation has also taken place with the partnership between the government of St Kitts and Nevis and the globally recognized TABASCO brand.

St Kitts and Nevis: First TABASCO Pepper Seedlings have been planted at Fahies Estate, Newton Ground, St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday as part of the sustainability agenda. While making history, the transplantation of the seeds has taken place with the launch Department of Agriculture TABASCO Peper Experimental Plot Project.

The plantation has also taken place with the partnership between the government of St Kitts and Nevis and the globally recognized TABASCO brand. The partnership has been built as part of the Sustainable Economic Expansion and Diversification (SEED) initiative.

The first shipment of the Tabasco pepper from St Kitts will be revolutionary as the country has never exported any other crop except sugar since 1700. With the plantation, the government is expected to harvest over 50,000 lbs of pepper marsh from the first 10 acres of the experimental plot.

The initiative is part of the government's strategy to become a Sustainable Island State. This strategy also aims to increase local food production so that the reliance on foreign products for agriculture and food can be decreased. The SEED initiative has been formed to foster the 25 by 25 agenda of St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to promote sustainable agriculture initiatives.

The SEED initiative was launched by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew on October 17, 2024, aiming to foster their sustainable agenda. The initiative is a forward-looking economic blueprint which is taken into consideration to reduce the reliance of the country on single revenue source with the efforts of strengthening other critical sectors of development.

The agriculture sector is the key sector for SEED where the farmers will be given resources so that they can enhance the local food production and reduce the reliance on foreign products. With this, the food security will be fostered for the generations to come, and the local products of St Kitts and Nevis could be exported to foreign countries, driving economic growth.

TABASCO Brand is renowned in agriculture sector which has secured expertise in sustainable farming practices and the international market trends. The collaboration with government of St Kitts and Nevis will enhance the resilience and growth in the sector, equipping farmers with efficient resources.

