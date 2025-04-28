Adrianna Younge Autopsy: Security guard punches woman as crowd goes wild outside Georgetown hospital

As pathologists perform the autopsy over Adrianna Younge's body, locals have gathered outside Georgetown Public Hospital awaiting results of the autopsy.

Guyana: Crowd outside Georgetown Public Hospital goes wild as locals await results of Adrianna Younge’s Autopsy. In response to the unmanageable crowd, a security guard allegedly punched a woman to her face as she tried to invade the Southern gate to the Morgue’s compound.

Notably, large crowds in hundreds of numbers have been gathered outside the hospital premises, standing on streets waiting for the results in Adrianna Younge’s murder mystery. While the crowd awaits the result, pathologists are performing the autopsy, however no official statement or result into the same has been made yet.

Dr Caleb Mc Cloggan, who is the part of the family appointed team to conduct autopsy has urged citizens to stay calm and to not storm the hospital premises as it could affect the pathologists to perform the autopsy effectively.

This is to be noted that the family earlier refused to get an autopsy performed by a government appointed pathologist who was invited from Barbados, and they demanded a medical officer of their choice. The government cited their respect into the family’s decision and affirmed that they will carry out all the expenses into the same.

The team of pathologist performing the autopsy include a government appointed pathologist from Barbados, Dr Shubkakar Karra, Dr Glenn A Rudner from the Mount Sinai Hospital. And Dr Gary L Collins, the chief medical examiner of the state of Delaware.

As the autopsy is being performed over Adrianna Younge’s body, a detailed report of how she was died or was Adrianna Younge’s death a planned murder will be revealed. Guyanese are strongly looking forward to having insights into Adrianna’s case as it holds strong public sentiment and people are protesting to demand justice for the alleged victim of the Double Day hotel.

While investigations into Adrianna Younge’s murder case continue, more details are expected to emerge from autopsy and further police findings which could ultimately lead to arrests to serve justice to the 11-year-old kid who was found dead in swimming pool.