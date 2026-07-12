CARICOM ships 88 containers of relief supplies to earthquake-hit Venezuela

The relief shipment includes 300 water tanks, food, medicines, cleaning supplies and heavy equipment, contributed by Guyana and six other CARICOM member states to support communities affected by Venezuela’s recent earthquake.

Guyana is leading a regional humanitarian mission to earthquake-hit Venezuela, with seven CARICOM member states jointly dispatching 88 containers of emergency relief supplies from Georgetown to assist affected communities.

The Motti vessel, provided by the BK Group of Companies left the BK Wharf in Kingston, Georgetown on Tuesday. It is carrying emergency supplies like 300 water tanks, medicines, food, cleaning materials and two pieces of earth-moving equipment.

This humanitarian response is initiated by the Guyanese President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali as other CARICOM member countries are supporting him.

Senator Minister in the Office of the President with the Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh witnessed the vessel’s departure. They said that the operation shows both national and regional support for Venezuela.

Singh said that this initiative is a collective effort by seven member states of CARICOM. He said that he wanted to acknowledge the generosity of all those who supported this initiative on the behalf of President Ali.

He explained that the cargo included earth-moving equipment, pharmaceutical and medicinal supplies, food supplies, including Guyanese rice, cleaning materials and other emergency items.

“Venezuela is our neighbour, and the Venezuelan people are our neighbours. So, we consider this to be the least that we could do in this moment of tragedy,” he added.

Singh said that the vessel is expected to reach Venezuela within four days. The distribution of the supplies will be coordinated through an international humanitarian relief effort.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar said that Guyana’s initiative was driven by humanitarian considerations and regional cooperation.

He further assured that Motti, which has a cargo capacity of about 1,500 tons, would deliver the supplies in collaboration with international partners to ensure that they reach the affected communities.

Colonel (Ret’d) Narul Hussain who is the Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), said that relief items were collected from all 10 administrative regions of Guyana after the president’s appeal for assistance.

Contributions were also received from other CARICOM member states including, The Bahamas, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Belize and Jamaica.