St Patrick RC School in Grenada wins Primary School Cricket contest

Grenada: The Primary School Cricket Festival has concluded leaving Students from St Patrick’s RC School as the ultimate winners. The team had an astounding win against St Martin De Porres Catholic School (Crochu) in the final tournament on Friday 20th September 2024 at Progress Park.

This cricket contest was held by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and included 5 schools competing for the title. The team St Patrick’s RC won by 3 runs over a loss of 5 wickets, showcasing a commendable performance.

The five schools included Grande Anse RC School in St George, ST Martin De Porres Catholic School (Crochu) in St David, St John’s Anglican School in St John and St Mark, Paraclete Government School in St Andrew and St Patrick’s RC School from St Patrick.

Notably, schools from Carriacou and Petite Martinique didn't participate in the island’s cricket event. This competition enlightened the passion for cricket among the students which will ultimately create astounding opportunities for them to follow in the future.

These small yet important contests play a crucial role in boosting cricket fever at a young age. The Ministry of Youth and Sports congratulated the winning team for their performance and handed them their medals and trophy.

The first runner ups however also received medals and trophies to honour their efforts and dedication. This is to be noted that the Ministry of Youth of Grenada, apart from this cricket event also conducts several other sports contests all year to foster a passion for different sports among the children.

These include football championships, race contests, volleyball contests, and many more. The Ministry of Youth upon the successful completion of this event noted that they are committed to fostering the development of their sports sector and youth through constant efforts and initiatives.

Notably, the Cricket event was planned to be concluded in the previous school year, but due to the unexpected arrival of Category-5 Hurricane Beryl, the matches were postponed to be conducted until the conditions became favourable.

Beryl all across the island nation caused severe damage to buildings including schools, hospitals, and other important facilities. This is one of the reasons that Carriacou and Petite Martinique didn’t participate in the event as widespread damage was caused in these islands causing almost 80% damage to them.