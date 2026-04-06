Lynden Pindling International Airport experiences busy Easter weekend with high passenger traffic

Officials reported that peak travel times were between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm, reflecting a strong post-pandemic recovery and steady growth in passenger demand at LPIA.

Bahamas: Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), which is the largest airport in The Bahamas and main gateway for international travellers is witnessing a busy Easter Weekend. Airport officials had anticipated that between 80,000-85,000 passengers would travel through LPIA between Maundy Thursday, April 2 and Easter Monday, April 6, 2026.

The flights are supposed to arrive 3 hours early for US bound flights and 2 hours early for domestic/ international flights. It is expected that the peak hours would be between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm.

The anticipated number is slightly more in comparison to the 79,222 passengers processed during the same period in 2025. Due to this surge, the aircraft movements are also expected to remain strong following the 2,658 aircraft movements recorded last year.

This year Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) will mark its 19th year of operations at LPIA as stakeholders prepare for another busy Easter travel period. After taking control of LPIA on April 1, 2007, NAD together with Vantage Group (formerly YVRAS) successfully executed the single largest and most successful Public Private Partnership (PPP) project in the country’s history with the completion of a $409 million airport redevelopment in 2013.

In the coming years LPIA witnessed huge passenger growth, including a peak of 3.99M passengers in 2019 and a record-breaking 4.06M annual passengers in 2024 indicating a strong post-pandemic recovery. This achievement was due to the strategic partnerships with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board and NAD.

In 2027, Nassau Airport Development Company will celebrate its two decades of airport management. Noting this, President & CEO, Vernice Walkine said that NAD’s continued focus remains on improving efficiency and service standards, strengthening stakeholder relations and enhancing the guest experience at the country’s major gateway.

Walkine said, “Over the past 19 years, we have seen steady growth in passenger demand and, more importantly, we have developed strong working relationships with key airport stakeholders to effectively manage operations during busy periods and with our industry partners to increase demand to the destination.”