Caribbean Airlines to launch daily Toronto-Georgetown non-stop flights from July 2026

The new daily service aims to boost travel demand between Canada and Guyana, improving connectivity for business, tourism and diaspora travel while increasing capacity on one of the airline’s fastest-growing routes.

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has announced a new daily non-stop flights between Toronto, Canada, Georgetown, and Guyana service starting from 1 July 2026. Amid rising demand for travel between North and South America, the Caribbean Airlines is focusing on expanding its regional network by enhancing aviation connectivity.

This enhancement is expected to provide passengers with greater flexibility and increased capacity on one of the airline’s fastest-growing routes. As it will come into effect ahead of the peak summer travel period, the daily service is likely to improve connectivity while supporting tourism, trade, and broader economic engagement between the two countries.

The travel demand between Canada and Guyana continues to increase fueled by business activities, leisure travel, diaspora connections, and sustained family.

Chief Executive Officer of Caribbean Airlines, Varma Khiawana, said that Guyana remains a key growth market and the expansion is an effort to match capacity with rising demand.

“Guyana remains one of the airline’s most important and fastest-growing markets. The introduction of daily Toronto to Georgetown flights reflects our commitment to meeting customer demand and strengthening connectivity between Guyana and North America,” he said.

He also stated that the increment in frequency of flights will offer travellers improved convenience with their different purposes, such as business, education, leisure travel and family visits.

The route connects Toronto, Canada to Georgetown, Guyana which is a major hub for economic activity and international travel.

Caribbean Airlines explained that this service will support Guyana’s ongoing economic expansion and growing international profile. It would facilitate travel for Guyanese people residing in Canada.

Caribbean Airlines, which positions itself as the region’s leading airline, said that it is continuing to invest in its network and improving its aircraft fleet as a part of a broader strategy. The airline aims to improve reliability and strengthen connectivity across the Caribbean, North America and South America

The Airline also added that this expansion would eventually lead to the enhancement of trade, business, education, and leisure travel.