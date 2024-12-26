Grenada: The much-awaited Toronto scholarship for the students of Grenada has been opened for the winter season 2024/2025. Applications are invited for the eligible candidates as three scholarships will be provided for this school year.

The Grenada Association (Toronto) announced the criteria to apply for the scholarship and the deadline to register application is Friday, January 10, 2025.

The interested applicants are invited to submit their applications at the official site and the successful candidates will be notified by January 17, 2025.

Three scholarships offered by Toronto

The first and only scholarship is named as “GAT Community College Scholarship” which will be valued at $500. The scholarship will be provided to the student seeking to pursue their post-secondary education at the TA Marry show Community College in Grenada.

Two scholarships will be provided under “GAT Diaspora Scholarship” that are valued at $1000. It will be available for the student pursuing post-secondary education at a registered University or College in the Greater Toronto Area.

The association also stated that they will reserve the right to use photographs of successful recipients for publication purposes.

Eligibility Requirements

According to eligibility requirements, the candidates will have full criteria and submit their applications in the given format.

In the first requirement, the candidate must be a Grenadian national or Grenadian by descent and secondly, he/she should demonstrate all the needs of the finances. As pe the third requirement, the candidate must have strong academic results within their school system, while on the fourth, they should also have a record of leadership and extracurricular involvement.

The candidate must be attending a recognized University of College in the fall of 2024, as part of the eligibility requirement. In the sixth one, they must also not be a recipient of one of the GAT scholarships offered in the last two years.

Scholarship format

According to the organization, the candidates will have to provide their entire details including full name, gender, date of birth, citizenship, email address and local phone number. In the form, they must also provide their choice of scholarship and the current status of their study.

The personal statement of the candidate should also be included in the scholarship where they will have to explain themselves. They should put details about their college goals, choice of major and education backgrounds.