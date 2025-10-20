Carib Brewery increases beverage prices in Trinidad and Tobago

Carib Brewery announced that price changes, effective October 16, 2025, will apply only to products affected by the GST and excise duty increases.

Trinidad and Tobago: CARIB Brewery Ltd, announced new pricing adjustment on selected beverages after the government of Trinidad and Tobago has increased the excise duty on alcoholic drinks. As per the legal notice, the excise duty will be increased from TT$5.14 to TT$10.28 per litre.

CARIB Brewery announced the changes and noted that these changes will come into effect on October 16, 2025. The changes will be applied only to products where the GST is increased. The increment in the prices will be applied wherever necessary as the excise duty has impacted the rates of the products.

As per the brewery, the pricing adjustments will include several necessary products that will be worked accordingly. The products included Non-alcoholic beverages Malta and Shandy which will be retailed at TT$10. The second product which will be added into the list is Beers Carib and Stag as it will be costing around TT$13.

In other words, Royal Extra Stout is the product that will be available at TT$15 and Guinness and Heineken will be available at TT$22. As per the CARIB Brewery, the products that will not be changed will also be added into the list.

As per the announcement, the products with no changes in the prices will include Smirnoff Ice, Caribe Hard Cider, Vitamalt, Ginseng-Up, Smalta, Heineken 0.0, and Rockstone Tonic Wine.

The CARIN Brewery also made an announcement and added that they will remain committed to maintaining the pricing of products not affected by the adjustment and keeping communication open with the public, partners, and stakeholders.

